Crypto analyst Max Keiser recently unveiled an optimistic perspective on Bitcoin (BTC), sparking a wave of interest among traders. Meanwhile, two notable altcoins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pullix (PLX), have become hotspots for potential returns. While BTC and SHIB are well-established tokens, PLX is a new ICO in Stage 4 of its presale that experts have hinted may become the next 100x token in 2024. Keep on reading to find out why.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Recently, Max Keiser shared an implied hash-adjusted Bitcoin (BTC) price that exceeds $400,000 on social media. In terms of the Bitcoin price movement, it has increased from $41,902 on December 19 to $42,571 on December 26.

The technical analysis of Bitcoin also paints a bullish picture, as it has recorded 17/30 (57%) green days with 5.47% price volatility over the last month alone. Additionally, its trading value now sits above its 100 and 200-day EMAs – great bullish signs for Bitcoin.

Due to all these reasons, market experts forecast that the Bitcoin price could reach $44,446 before December 2023 ends.

Shiba Inu News

According to ShibariumScan , the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shibarium is now close to 200M transactions – currently sitting at 194M. Once achieved, this is a significant milestone that may trigger a rise in interest for the Shiba Inu coin.

The Shiba Inu value movement jumped from $0.00001018 on December 19 to $0.00001075 on December 26. Sentiment for this meme coin is also bullish, as 25 technical indicators are green.

Because of this, experts in the crypto field predict the Shiba Inu could trade at $0.00001169 in January 2024. This makes SHIB one of the altcoins to watch.

Pullix (PLX) : The Best DeFi Crypto Right Now

Pullix (PLX) stands out with its unique hybrid community-backed DeFi exchange. This innovative DeFi project aims to tap into the forex market, which Baby Pips claims is the biggest. Pullix will accomplish this by combining the best features of CEX and DEX into one place. As a result, you will experience deep liquidity, leverage of 1000:1, and self-custody over your portfolio.

Not only that, while many platforms like Coinbase or Binance only allow cryptocurrency trading, Pullix will take it a step further. On this platform, you can trade all asset classes, including Forex, gold, cryptocurrencies, and more – all on one account. This will improve efficiency and convenience for all. While this exchange is the main attraction, the Pullix team will also introduce:

Copy Trading: This feature will allow you to replicate trades from other experienced traders in the Pullix ecosystem. VaultX: VaultX is a decentralized, multichain yield optimizer, enabling you to obtain compound interest on your crypto holdings. Lending Protocol: This protocol establishes money markets facilitating lending and borrowing.

All these features are driven by the PLX native token, which you use as the main currency on the platform. To incentivize purchases, the Pullix team has revealed the “Trade-to-Earn” model which means PLX stakers will receive a percentage of the daily transactions on Pullix. For this reason, global investors are flooding this crypto ICO to stockpile the PLX token.

One PLX currently costs just $0.046 in Stage 4 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are enjoying a 15% ROI. Demand is high, with over $1.6M raised and 7M tokens sold. As a result, experts foresee a 580% price increase for PLX before its presale ends and another 100x growth after it hits exchanges in 2024. To capitalize on this growth, obtain trading fee discounts and monthly rewards – sign up for the PLX presale below.

Conclusion

While all three of these DeFi coins are worth watching, one of them stands out. Pullix has a market cap of $9.2M, which is drastically lower than Bitcoin’s ($835B) and Shiba Inu’s ($6.3B). This means PLX would need just $9.2M for its value to double, bringing faster returns to early buyers. Given its connections to many flourishing markets, this influx will be easy to achieve. Therefore, PLX is one of the top DeFi coins you should look for.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix

Join The Pullix Communities

Pullix is a new DeFi protocol that is launching a hybrid exchange that will seamlessly blend the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges into one unified platform. Serving as the pioneer of “Trade-to-Earn” our native token $PLX empowers the community to earn a portion of the daily revenues generated by the exchange.

Digital currencies may be unregulated in your jurisdiction. The value of digital currencies may go down as well as up. Profits may be subject to capital gains or other taxes applicable in your jurisdiction.

Contact Details

Pullix Pr Team

[email protected]

Company Website

https://pullix.io/