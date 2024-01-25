Reading Time: 4 minutes

MT. VERNON, NY – (NewMediaWire) – January 25, 2024 – Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leading innovator in smart building technology, proudly announces the strategic appointment of Christopher Kochuba as a marketing consultant focusing on sales growth for its Munnworks and Puro divisions in the hospitality and multifamily category. Furthermore, Mr. Kochuba will bring his invaluable expertise to the Board of Directors for Applied UV Inc., enhancing the company’s strategic direction and industry engagement.

With a stellar career spanning over twenty-five years, Christopher Kochuba has been a visionary in brand development, design, and project management for the most elite hotel brands worldwide. His notable tenure as Vice-President at Starwood Hotels and Resorts [a unit of Starwood Capital] had him overseeing the evolution of luxury, sustainable, and lifestyle brands, while his influential position at Hilton Hotels Corporation saw him directing global brand development, planning, and design for their luxury and lifestyle segments.

Mr. Kochuba will lead AUVI’s sales of our patented, industry disruptive LED Fighter Flex devices for installation into HVAC new-build and retro-fit systems for the hospitality and muti-family verticals. Our patented devices not only reduce a facility’s energy expense but also significantly reduce continuing maintenance expense – both through the 5-year life of our LED technology versus the previous fragile mercury tube systems, and also through the cost reduction of the replacement and upkeep of the HVAC filters.

There are approximately 106,000 hotels [not counting motels of which there are approximately 60,000] in the United States alone in 2023. The number of hotel rooms in the United States is estimated at 5.6 million. There will be approximately 755 new hotels constructed in 2024, not including renovations. The worldwide market for the number of new hotel construction is approximately three to four times greater.

In addition to this patented industry changing system, Mr. Kochuba will also focus on our unique domestic manufacturing capabilities for case goods and other furnishings for full-service and luxury hotels and resorts. Given the instability of the US-China trade relationship and the concomitant supply chain issues, we are confident that our 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility will be increasingly important in supplying current and new clients.

“Christopher brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and expanding customer access in the hospitality industry,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc. “His strategic insight and profound understanding of market dynamics will be pivotal in propelling Munnworks forward. We are enthusiastic about his innovative approach and sales strategy which he will implement to elevate our revenues and customer engagement.”

As a new member of the Board of Directors for Applied UV Inc., Mr. Kochuba will contribute his seasoned perspective and strategic vision to steer the company toward sustained growth and innovation. His commitment to fostering excellence and his alignment with Applied UV Inc.’s mission will be invaluable in shaping the company’s future trajectory.

“It’s an honor to join the dynamic team at Applied UV and to have the opportunity to drive growth for Munnworks,” expressed Christopher Kochuba. “I am excited to contribute to the company’s success, enhancing our reach and impact within the hospitality industry.”

Applied UV Inc. eagerly welcomes Christopher Kochuba and anticipates a period of enriched growth and enhanced innovation in its operations and market presence.

For more information about Applied UV Inc. and its divisions, please visit www.applieduvinc.com.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV Inc. is dedicated to developing and acquiring smart building technologies for healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. With SteriLumen, MunnWorks, LED Supply Co, and PURO, the company has a diverse portfolio that addresses various needs in the market. Applied UV Inc. is committed to innovation and excellence in providing solutions for a healthier and smarter world.

