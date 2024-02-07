Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, B.C., February 07, 2024 – TheNewswire — MOLTEN METALS CORP. (the “Company”) (CSE:MOLT) (FSE:Y44) (ISIN: CA60872A1066), announces the appointment of Rana Vig to the Board of Directors.

Rana is a seasoned executive in the Canadian Junior resource sector and brings a wealth of experience and expertise. The Board looks forward to working with him.

The changes in the Board composition are effective 7th February 2024.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company’s disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.