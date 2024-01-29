Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, Canada – TheNewswire – January 28, 2024 – Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to announce the comprehensive details of its fully funded, multiphase 2024 exploration program for the Jarnet Lithium Project. Situated in the Eeyou-Istchee Baie James Territory territory of Quebec, adjoining Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium Project.

Phase 1: Ground Magnetometer Survey (Commencing February 2024)

The first phase of the program involves a ground magnetometer survey covering approximately 225 line kilometers. This survey aims to identify and map magnetic contrasts helping to locate pegmatite intrusions and structural patterns controlling their emplacement. In the Corvette area, a pegmatite event is the primary host rock for spodumene mineralization, which intrude the country mafic rocks. With well-maintained winter roads providing excellent access to the claims, this survey is set to commence in February 2024.

Phase 2: Prospecting and C-Horizon Soil Sampling (Scheduled for Summer 2024)

The second phase is a prospecting and C-horizon soil sampling program, targeting deeper samples. Helicopter support will facilitate the execution of this phase, considering the extensive size of the project. Information gathered from this phase, in conjunction with ground geophysical data, will play a pivotal role in refining diamond drilling targets. The prospecting program is slated for early Summer 2024.

Phase 3: Diamond Drilling (Fall 2024)

Anticipated to commence in the fall of 2024, the third phase involves diamond drilling. While road access is expected to be available, the vastness of Arbor’s holdings makes helicopter support a feasible option. Permitting activities are scheduled for the summer, and the Company plans to drill up to 14 holes, each at a depth of 200 meters, with an estimated cost of approximately $1.2 million.

Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor, expressed his enthusiasm about the exploration program, stating, “Our 2024 exploration program is a testament to our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Jarnet Lithium Project. The multiphase approach, coupled with advanced survey techniques, reflects our dedication to informed and strategic exploration.”

Arbor emphasizes its commitment to working collaboratively with local communities and indigenous groups throughout the exploration process. The Company prioritizes sustainable and responsible environmental practices, ensuring that its operations adhere to the highest industry standards.

Qualified Person

Martin Demers, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec (ogq #770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to the directors and officers of the Company. The options vest upon grant and are exercisable at a price of $1.00 until January 29, 2025.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



