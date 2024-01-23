Reading Time: 5 minutes

Vancouver, Canada – TheNewswire — January 22nd, 2024 – Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated assay results from its Fall 2023 prospecting program at the Jarnet Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory, Northern Québec. The southern extremity of the Project is located 2.5km north-west of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette 5 spodumene bearing giant pegmatite.

The exploration manager for the Project, Grander Exploration, stated, “We are pleased to announce the assay results from the 2023 prospecting program, marking a significant milestone in Arbor’s exploration efforts.”

A total of 77 rock samples were collected, including 46 oriented channels totalling 41 metres. These samples were taken to crosscut known pegmatite and obtain a representative sampling, mainly from the central claim block. In addition, 31 chip samples were obtained from new pegmatite identified. The South block was briefly worked to note the absence of outcrops with the sampling of five large sub-angular boulders. The north-east block was not covered during the program.

On central block, evidence of an extensive pegmatite field was identified despite of the scarcity of outcrops. One to three meter wide pegmatite outcrops were present associated with large boulder fields showing a usual muscovite rich composition associated with corroded feldspars and intergrowth quartz and local minute amount of dark blue tourmaline. To the south of the block, pegmatites are hosted in gneiss derived from sediments. Southward, the same type of pegmatite is hosted in amphibolite.

Of particular note is the highest grading sample in this program, which yielded 88ppm lithium from sample 351593 (see photo below). The pegmatite sample showing a zoned structure came from a metric boulder found on the South Block Otherwise the whole samples population returned an average of 16ppm lithium with local spikes in Cs (33.8ppm in sample 267121), Ta (55.3ppm in sample 267122). Samples shows a moderate Rb enrichment with an average of 338 ppm Rb. All of which demonstrates the presence of lithium enriched pegmatites, and confirms the Company is on the right path to a significant discovery.

See below mapped for samples location.



Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 1: picture of sample G351593 (88ppm Li) showing a zoned crystallization with layers of K feldspar, quartz (dark brown) and fine grain muscovite.



Click Image To View Full Size

Arbor views these results with great encouragement, as they highlight the presence of an extensive pegmatite field located along regional lithological and structural contacts. The Company is confident that lithium enrichment trends may be exposed on the property using a systematic exploration approach based on a combination of geochemistry and geophysics methods.

Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The results from our Fall 2023 exploration program are truly exciting. We’ve gained valuable insights into the formation of lithium mineralization on the Jarnet Lithium Project, laying a strong foundation for future exploration endeavors. Our commitment to responsible and informed exploration continues to drive our pursuit of discovering a significant lithium resource.”

The Company is currently in the final stages of formalizing its 2024 exploration program, the details of which will be released in the near term. Arbor remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with local communities and indigenous peoples. Operating with environmental consciousness is a priority, and the Company ensures that its exploration activities adhere to the highest standards of sustainability.

QA/QC

Channel samples were obtained by a diamond saw cutting a continuous sample over length of 0.6 to 0.9m. Chip and grab samples must be considered as punctual and not necessarily representative of the rock formation sampled. Each sample was observed under the binocular for minerals identification and textures. Samples were delivered at ALS facility in Val d’Or, Québec, and assayed using sodium peroxide fusion followed by ICP-MS analysis.

Martin Demers, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec (ogq #770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



Click Image To View Full Size

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected], or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company’s website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.