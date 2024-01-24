Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – January 24, 2024 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Archer-Daniels-Midland (“ADM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADM). Click Here to Join the Investigation.

If you acquired ADM securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On Sunday January 21, 2024, ADM announced the decision of the ADM Board of Directors to place CFO Vikram Luthar on administrative leave pending an investigation into certain accounting practices and procedures in the Company’s Nutrition segment. ADM also announced that the investigation was initiated in response to its receipt of a voluntary document request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Further, ADM stated that it expects to delay its earnings release and conference call, as well as the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Following this news, shares of ADM stock dropped by over $15 per share, more than 22%, in midday trading on January 22, 2024, the first trading day following the news.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX – Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]