VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire – February 6 , 2024 – AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. (CSE:AREV) (OTC:AREVF) (“AREV” or “the Company”) AREV Life Sciences is pleased to announce substantial corporate development during the recent trading suspension period underscoring our team’s dedication to operations and innovation during this time.

The Company is pleased to report the successful completion of a pivotal transition in our audit and financial reporting processes. Our new auditing partners have completed an in-depth review of Arev’s financials, resulting in the filing of our annual audit alongside three quarterly reports. By integrating and working with our audit partner’s financial processes and reporting, AREV is in full regulatory compliance and foresees regular reporting in the future as per requirements of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

During the trading suspension, Arev has not only maintained but accelerated its growth trajectory. In a strategic move designed to enhance our research and production capabilities, Arev has relocated its Research & Development (R&D) and Production facilities from Coquitlam to Salt Spring Island. The transition has already yielded promising outcomes, with the development of new formulations derived from our proprietary extracts of cucumaria frondosa, also known as the orange-footed sea cucumber. Extract formulations and innovations were focused on various advanced wound care applications, reducing inflammation and immunmodulation as sea cucumber extracts have untapped potential and undiscovered use in these applications.

Building on the momentum of our May 9, 2023 announcement, Arev has made forward strides in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations and optimizing formulas and combination therapies. Specifically, the Company has harnessed the latest 4.0 Plus functionalities from Open AI, the creators of Chat GPT, to develop a Custom Naturopathic Pharmacology Machine (NPM). This state-of-the-art AI tool is designed to meet Arev’s specific research needs, enabling the creation of custom bots identifying efficacious molecules in approved drugs then match them to synergistic natural compounds with similar or complimentary mechanism of action to improve the efficacy, decreased toxicity, and reduced drug resistance of pharmaceuticals. With 21 versatile modes, AREV’s AI technology will revolutionize how the Company approaches formulations and Combination Therapy. Furthermore, using its AI technology, the company has already identified certain compounds and formulated proprietary compositions, including combination therapies with its sea cucumber extracts, that may improve pharmaceuticals in multiple ways and is reviewing patent applications with the guidance of its US patent attorneys.

The integration of AI into our research framework marks a significant milestone in our journey towards developing cutting-edge health solutions. The Company is now in the process of demonstrating its ability to innovate new biotechnology applications as the company has completed two preclinical in vivo studies and is waiting for the results of its third study. The results will be released over the coming weeks.

As we work towards resuming trading, AREV is more poised than ever to embark on the next phase of its growth. We are grateful for the continued support of our investors and the community, and we look forward to sharing our future successes in the near term.

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. strives for innovation in the quest for natural compounds and compositions for use in Combination Therapy to address select global health challenges of our time. With a fully integrated approach, the company specializes in the extraction of compounds for internal and topical application, the identification of advanced combination therapy techniques, and the implementation of a cutting-edge AI technology platform, the Naturopathic Pharmacology Machine.

Dedicated to producing pharmaceutical grade compounds and formulating exclusive therapeutic interventions, AREV leverages its core competency in extraction and separation technologies to fuel its pipeline of revolutionary therapeutic products. As a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. aligns with the highest standards of excellence in biotechnological research, aiming to contribute meaningful solutions to pressing health issues while emphasizing sustainability and efficacy.

