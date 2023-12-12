Arizona Gold and Silver advisor Yale Simpson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s latest development at the Philadelphia Property in Arizona.

Arizona Silver Exploration has initiated initial column leach test work on this property. As part of the test program, the company has submitted 429 kilograms of bulk material from two sample sites for testing. These samples represent the two dominant metallurgical types found on the property: stockwork quartz in dominantly TR2 rhyolite and stockwork quartz in dominantly granite.

Simpson explained that the current program is designed to determine the leach extractions over 90-120 days for each column, simulating actual heap leach conditions.

Based on extrapolating the leach curves from the Mountain States R&D test work, the company expects ultimate extractions of 70% to 90% for their test work. This test program is a significant step in the exploration and development process, as it helps assess the potential for extracting valuable minerals from the Philadelphia Property.

The results of this test work will provide valuable insights into the property’s metallurgical characteristics and its potential economic viability.

