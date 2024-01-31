Restaurant Marketing App Now Available in Apple App Store to All Miami-Dade County Restaurants Looking to Streamline and Improve Promotions

MIAMI, FL – (NewMediaWire) – January 31, 2024 – The restaurant industry is about to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of ARO, an innovative AI-powered marketing platform that is dedicated exclusively to enhancing the marketing efforts of restaurants. Poised to reshape how restaurant owners and marketers maximize their marketing dollars, the Miami-headquartered platform offers a centralized solution for streamlining offers, highlighting featured events and supporting restaurants in reaching new customers with unprecedented precision.

ARO uses foundational and generative AI technologies, including machine learning, algorithms, and recommendation systems to target diners with specific promotions tailored to their unique dining preferences. Unlike more traditional marketing tools, ARO was designed exclusively for restaurants with simplicity and effectiveness in mind. The company identified a lack of available solutions facilitating direct communication between restaurants and patrons and ARO bridges this gap through innovative technologies and hyper-personalized data. The platform provides restaurant owners and marketers with never-before-available insights and recommendations, helping them optimize their marketing strategies and drive revenue. ARO understands that discoverability is the key to a restaurant’s success and provides restaurants with all the tools and insights they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape with a focus on return on investment (ROI).

“ARO isn’t just another marketing platform; it’s a powerful new solution for restaurant owners and operators,” said Jake Pelayo, CEO/Co-Founder of ARO. “Our mission is to empower restaurants with the insights and direction they need to execute meaningful marketing campaigns and thrive in an ever-changing market. We have state-of-the-art machine learning and AI algorithms at our disposal to analyze consumer behavior and consumption patterns. We want to empower restaurants to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet evolving customer preferences.”

A Unique Opportunity to Maximize Business Growth

With ARO’s data-rich platform, restaurants will be able to address the critical challenges they face in the digital age. Through consolidation of special offers, establishing direct-to-consumer connections, predictive analytics, and a unique focus on market and data content, ARO combines the latest technological advancements to elevate the user experience and enhance lifestyle convenience.

“For Jake and I, creating ARO is more than just a business venture; it’s a concept we have been working on refining for years and we could not be more excited to see it come to fruition,” said Sebastian Brunet, CTO/Co-Founder of ARO. “From a technical standpoint, our goal was to develop a platform that could help restaurants better understand their target demographics and tailor their marketing efforts to more effectively engage with those audiences — resulting in more traffic and higher conversions. The technology behind this platform leverages generative AI to recommend content to restaurants based on user engagement. In short, we aim to answer the simple question: How should you structure and create your promotional content to yield the highest conversions?”

By simplifying restaurant marketing and creating a seamless liaison between the restaurant industry and the lifestyle of its patrons, ARO offers a simple and intuitive experience for both restaurant owners and customers, promoting a symbiotic relationship that benefits everyone.

Restaurants are encouraged to sign up now by downloading the ARO Partner App HERE.

For more information about ARO and its services, please visit https://aroapp.ai/contact/

About ARO:

ARO is the first AI-powered marketing platform exclusively dedicated to the restaurant industry. Headquartered in Miami, ARO offers a centralized solution to streamline offers, featured events, and customer outreach with unprecedented precision. Utilizing foundational and generative AI technologies, including machine learning, algorithms, and recommendation systems, ARO provides restaurants with unparalleled insights and recommendations to optimize their marketing strategies and drive revenue.

Media Contact:

Kyle Porter

Virgo Public Relations

[email protected]

212-584-4289