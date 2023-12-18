ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) CEO Even Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce his unveiled Version 2.7 of the ARway platform.The update represents a significant advancement in its spatial mapping capabilities.

This release introduces an enhanced AI-powered process designed to automate the creation of 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, covering an area of more than 400,000 square feet.

The platform now offers an automated process that transforms 2D floor plans into detailed 3D spatial maps. This advancement significantly improves ARway’s platform performance and precision.

ARway’s technology has been deployed at Congonhas Airport in Brazil and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, demonstrating its global scalability and adaptability. With this release, ARway can create centimeter-precise digital twins of properties and mini-cities, enabling highly accurate augmented reality experiences.

ARway.ai’s Version 2.7 enhances its platform’s capabilities, making it more accessible to enterprises and developers worldwide. The ability to automate the creation of 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans opens up numerous possibilities for businesses in various industries, including real estate, architecture, retail, and more. This advancement aligns with the growing demand for augmented reality solutions that provide immersive and precise experiences.

