The recent price drop suffered by Avalanche and Fantom has created doubt in the hearts of traders. They have slowed down on accumulation and gone to new ICO tokens like Pullix. Let’s find out why.

Avalanche (AVAX) Falls Below $40

Over the last few days, Avalanche (AVAX) experienced a significant rise, surpassing the $25 resistance. AVAX increased by more than 50%, surpassing multiple obstacles in the $30 range. Avalanche surged beyond $40 before succumbing to bearish pressure.

Avalanche crypto recently reached a fresh multi-month high above $43.06. The token, however, had a negative adjustment. This resulted in a 15% drop in price, with the price falling below $38. Looking ahead, Avalanche has an immediate hurdle around the $38.00 zone.

If Avalanche crypto price fails to go higher towards the $38.00 or $40.00 levels, it could drop to $35. Avalanche crypto is still trading above $30, fluctuating between $25.45 and $42.28. While the token is down 12% on the daily chart, it has a 37% gain on the weekly chart.

Fantom (FTM) Under Bearish Hold

In recent weeks, the Fantom (FTM) network has conducted several projects to increase its blockchain’s active user base. Despite this growing network activity, Fantom coin experienced a recent decline in its price.

According to CoinMarketCap , the Fantom price dropped 4% on December 13th from a high of $0.406953 to a low of $0.366386. Nevertheless, the Fantom price is 8.6% and 13.4% up on the weekly and monthly charts, respectively.

Santiment data has shown that Fantom’s Network Growth has increased recently. New addresses are being created on the network. According to analysts, Fantom crypto is predicted to rise 26.15% to $0.463565.

Pullix (PLX), DeFi Swap and Copy Trading Platform

Pullix (PLX) would function as a platform that is aimed to centralize trading options and increase liquidity. This would allow traders to access various assets like Forex pairs and Gold using a single account. The Forex market holds the top spot in the financial world with a massive daily volume of $6.6 trillion.

Users no longer need numerous accounts or devices to trade different assets with Pullix. Instead, they can transition between asset classes with ease by using a single account and device. This makes Pullix’s native token, PLX, the best crypto to invest in. The platform’s connectivity to the Forex market could result in a capital inflow into the exchange.

Such ties would attract more investors, thereby increasing the adoption of the PLX token. Subsequently, the value of the token will soar as well. Two crucial components of the ecosystem are swaps and copy trading. Pullix DeFi swap simplifies token trading with low fees.

Pullix also serves as a completely decentralized exchange. Trading takes place against a liquidity pool using the automated market maker model (AMM), avoiding the necessity for a direct match with another trader.

Pullix has also integrated AI-supported algorithms. Users would be able to emulate the most successful traders in the ecosystem. By doing so, they get to earn more tokens and increase their chances of success. Analysts have tipped Pullix as the best crypto to invest in.

Conclusion

Pullix is the new ICO traders are moving to as Avalanche and Fantom drop prices. The project has features like the Swap and copy trading options that help users increase their earnings. The Pullix token is currently up for sale at just $0.042 per piece.

