Toronto, Ontario December 15, 2023 – Ashraf Zaghloul announces that he has acquired ownership or control over an additional 4,500,000 common shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (“NTG”) by way of a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.03 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $135,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Zaghloul held 24,100,749 common shares and 2,250,000 options of NTG, which represented 16.27% of common shares outstanding before giving effect to the options and 17.52% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the options. After giving effect to the Private Placement, Mr. Zaghloul owns or controls 28,600,749 common shares and 2,250,000 options, which represents 15.45% of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to the options and 16.46% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the options.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Zaghloul may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of NTG depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Ashraf Zaghloul at 905-305-1325 or [email protected].

