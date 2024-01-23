Reading Time: 9 minutes





The Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation has expanded with a second new zone

Highlights

—The Ni-Cu-PGE near surface mineralisation has expanded with a second new zone.

—Drill hole S-349 intersects 53 m of combined mineralisation layers grading 0.29% Ni including 2.60 m at 1.31% Ni and 0.95% Cu

—Drill hole S-350 returned a 10 m thick mineralised magmatic pyroxenite including 6.70 m grading 0.71% Ni and 0.48% Cu and 2.85 m grading 1.00% Ni and 0.45% Cu starting from 8.0 m below surface.

—Drill hole YE-49 returned 11 m at 0.58% Ni and 0.80% Cu including 5.55 m grading 0.95% Ni and 1.37% Cu, confirming the presence of a second mineralised zone

Montreal, Quebec – TheNewswire — January 23, 2024 – Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce additional nickel (“Ni”), copper (“Cu”) and platinum group of element (“PGE”) results for 13 drill holes of the 2023’s 3,800 metre (“m”) drilling program at the Yepleu prospect located 25 km south-west of the Samapleu-Grata deposits in western Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa.

To follow-up on the January 9, 2024 press release reporting on assay results of drill holes S-336 to S-342, today we are reporting assay results for an additional 10 drill holes (S-343 to S-352) drilled on a newly discovered, near surface zone of Ni, Cu and PGE mineralization. The discovered mineralised zone spans an area of 500 m by 400 m, open in all directions within a 500 m to 700 m wide north-west to south-east trending corridor of approximately three kilometres (“km”) (Figures 1 & 2). Assays results from three additional holes, YE-47 to YE-49, are confirming a second new mineralised zone located at the north-west end of the corridor and approximately 2.5 km from holes S-332 to S-351. Assays results for holes YE-38 to YE-46 and YE-50 to YE-55 are pending.

Table 1: Assay results for holes S-343 to S-352 and YE-47 to YE-49, core lengths are reported along borehole using a cut-off-grade of 0.10% Ni.

HOLE-ID FROM TO LENGTH Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au m m m % % % g/t g/t g/t -343 30.80 47.90 17.10 0.20 0.10 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.01 including 0.60 1.26 0.65 0.08 0.18 0.06 0.02 including 0.50 0.44 0.32 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.01 50.90 66.00 15.10 0.36 0.17 0.02 0.07 0.02 0.01 including 4.40 0.51 0.18 0.03 0.11 0.03 0.01 including 1.65 0.97 0.37 0.05 0.14 0.00 0.02 73.10 77.10 4.00 0.21 0.18 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 Combined 36.20 0.27 0.14 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.01 S-344 13.50 19.65 6.15 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 28.30 44.80 16.50 0.15 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 51.80 55.70 3.90 0.22 0.16 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.01 including 0.7 0.53 0.22 0.03 0.11 0.04 0.02 Combined 26.55 0.15 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 S-345 14.30 63.70 49.40 0.25 0.14 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.01 including 2.55 0.43 0.20 0.02 0.09 0.00 0.01 including 4.00 0.68 0.41 0.04 0.09 0.01 0.03 including 1.30 0.78 0.63 0.04 0.15 0.03 0.05 S-346 9.70 45.55 35.85 0.22 0.11 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.01 including 0.50 0.76 0.12 0.04 0.13 0.00 0.01 including 0.50 0.41 0.14 0.02 0.07 0.01 0.01 including 1.60 0.60 0.29 0.03 0.08 0.00 0.02 including 0.50 1.16 0.57 0.05 0.18 0.01 0.04 S-347 7.85 25.50 17.65 0.29 0.14 0.01 0.05 0.01 0.02 including 0.80 1.38 0.20 0.06 0.26 0.00 0.02 including 0.65 0.63 0.22 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 S-348 4.80 19.70 14.90 0.20 0.13 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.02 including 0.70 0.54 0.28 0.04 0.06 0.01 0.03 S-349 12.60 17.10 4.50 0.29 0.03 0.02 0.10 0.04 0.02 24.30 40.05 15.75 0.25 0.26 0.01 0.17 0.06 0.10 including 0.65 0.68 0.51 0.02 0.17 0.03 0.16 42.25 46.75 4.50 0.18 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 51.25 79.35 28.10 0.33 0.20 0.02 0.10 0.07 0.06 including 0.75 0.52 0.27 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 including 0.70 1.02 0.23 0.04 0.12 0.02 0.04 including 2.60 1.31 0.95 0.06 0.23 0.06 0.13 Combined 52.85 0.29 0.19 0.01 0.11 0.06 0.06 S-350 8.15 26.80 18.65 0.51 0.30 0.03 0.08 0.02 0.07 including 6.70 0.71 0.48 0.04 0.07 0.03 0.16 including 2.85 1.00 0.45 0.06 0.17 0.03 0.03 including 1.50 0.40 0.16 0.02 0.07 0.03 0.01 S-351 18.70 34.40 15.70 0.33 0.21 0.01 0.09 0.06 0.03 including 1.50 0.45 0.11 0.01 0.29 0.12 0.03 including 0.60 0.56 1.19 0.03 0.10 0.01 0.16 including 1.30 0.96 0.43 0.04 0.15 0.34 0.12 HOLE-ID FROM TO LENGTH Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au m m m % % % g/t g/t g/t S-352 24.95 26.00 1.05 0.46 0.53 0.02 0.31 0.17 0.05 29.00 30.50 1.50 0.22 0.09 0.01 0.94 0.81 0.26 45.20 54.20 9.00 0.16 0.05 0.01 0.31 0.39 0.02 57.20 76.65 19.45 0.28 0.18 0.01 0.18 0.08 0.15 including 1.5 0.56 0.31 0.01 1.03 0.53 1.63 including 1.45 0.95 1.19 0.04 0.15 0.05 0.09 Combined 35.20 0.23 0.15 0.01 0.26 0.22 0.11 YE-47 54.35 60.35 6.00 0.17 0.07 0.01 0.15 0.08 0.03 62.80 82.90 20.10 0.24 0.16 0.01 0.10 0.04 0.03 including 1.00 0.50 0.27 0.02 0.26 0.21 0.09 including 0.60 1.08 0.54 0.04 0.28 0.02 0.05 including 1.50 0.41 0.36 0.02 0.13 0.07 0.05 85.90 87.40 1.50 0.11 0.48 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.02 Combined 27.60 0.22 0.16 0.01 0.10 0.05 0.03 YE-48 62.90 64.40 1.50 0.63 0.18 0.02 0.15 0.05 0.01 69.90 87.55 17.65 0.17 0.17 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 including 0.85 0.51 0.69 0.02 0.15 0.07 0.04 Combined 19.15 0.21 0.17 0.01 0.06 0.04 0.02 YE-49 97.15 108.10 10.95 0.58 0.80 0.02 0.16 0.07 0.07 including 5.55 0.95 1.37 0.04 0.27 0.10 0.08

Thirty-one holes totaling 2,487 m have been drilled to date. Drilling is being conducted using two Sama owned core drill rigs. The target zone is sub-horizontal with a slight dip of 10 to 15 degrees toward the south-west. All holes were drilled vertically.

The Samapleu-Grata-Yepleu mineralization is a signature of a layered, pipe-like intrusion or conduit-hosted nickel deposits. These rare types of intrusions host the world’s largest Ni-Cu deposits such as Jinchuan, Voisey’s Bay, Kabanga, Eagle, Eagle Nest and N’komati.

Sama discovered the Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization when it discovered the Yacouba layered complex of mafic and ultramafic rock. This layered complex was created approximately 2.1 billion years ago by the intrusion of magma through the Man Shield. The Yacouba complex can be traced over a strike length of more than 30 kilometers within Sama’s properties in Côte d’Ivoire.

Figure 1: Sama’s Samapleu project combined exploration permits showing all highly prospecting sectors that remain to be investigated.

Figure 2: Surface map at the Yepleu near surface mineralized zones showing assays results for holes S-336 to S-351 and YE-47 to YE-49. Assays are pending for holes YE-38 to YE-46 and YE-50 to YE-55.



Figure 3: Photo of core from drill hole S-349 intersecting a 53 m of combined mineralisation layers grading 0.29% Ni including 2.60 m at 1.31% Ni and 0.95% Cu. The photo is showing a 1.65 m semi-massive to massive mineralisation grading 1.63% Ni and 0.63% Cu from 73.20 m to 74.85 m vertically from surface.



Figure 4: Photo of core from drill hole S-350 shows a 2.80 m of semi-massive to massive mineralisation grading 1.00% Ni and 0.45% Cu from 16.95 m to 19.80 m vertically from surface.



Figure 5: Photo of core from drill hole Y-49 returning 14 m of mineralized gabbroic intrusive with 10.95 m at 0.58% Ni and 0.80% Cu including 5.55 m grading 0.95% Ni and 1.37% Cu is confirming the presence of a second mineralised zone. Individual values reach up to 3.41% Cu (103.20 m) and 1.53% Ni (99.50 m).



NI 43-101 and QA/QC

Core logging and sampling were performed at Sama’s Samapleu and Yepleu field facilities. Sample preparations are conducted at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ancaster and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, for assaying. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Fe, S, Pt, Pd and Au using sodium peroxide fusion ICP for the first five elements and by Fire Assay ICPOES for the last three.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. Geology, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, a ‘qualified person’, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama is committed to developing and exploiting the Samapleu Nickel-Copper and Platinum Group Element Resources.

Sama’s projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama’s projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns 70% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d’Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60% interest in the project.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at www.samaresources.com.

About Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American: IE, TSX: IE) is a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. For more information, visit www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

