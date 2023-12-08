VANCOUVER, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 8, 2023 — Astron Connect Inc. (TSXV:AST) (“Astron” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has changed its auditor from Smythe LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Mao & Ying LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) effective on December 6, 2023.

The board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor and appointed the Successor

Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective December 6, 2023, until the

Company’s next annual general meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during

which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term

is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the

Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s audit committee and board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR+ accordingly.

ABOUT ASTRON CONNECT

Astron Connect (TSX-V: AST) helps Canadian enterprises in the food and beverage industry break through the noise and bring their products to new international markets in the emerging world. Astron Connect brings Canadian food and beverage companies to the world through its extensive connections and export logistics capabilities in China and emerging markets. Manna Water and

Sachiel Water (both Astron brands) supply China and other emerging markets with pure Canadian

bottled spring water. For more information, visit www.astronconnect.com.

For more information, please contact:

S. Randall Smallbone Chairman of the Board Astron Connect Inc. [email protected]

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans” “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of Astron and is based on information currently available to Astron and on assumptions Astron believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, management’s assumptions about receiving TSXV acceptance of the Transaction as constituting Astron’s “qualifying transaction”.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Astron to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Astron has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary

statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the expectations of Astron as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, Astron expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.