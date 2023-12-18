ATHA Energy Corp (CSE:SASK) (OTCQB:SASKF) CEO, Troy Boisjoli joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy Limited to acquire these companies.

The proposed acquisition aims to create a combined entity that will provide shareholders with exposure to 7.1 million acres of exploration acreage spread across Canada’s top three uranium jurisdictions. This portfolio represents the largest exploration portfolios in some of the highest-grade uranium districts globally.

The company will hold two projects with significant expansion potential and historical mineral resource estimates; The Angilak Deposit in Nunavut and both the Moran Lake and Anna Lake, in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador.

Atha Energy’s planned 2024 exploration program includes various activities such as post-discovery corridor expansion geophysics and drilling, greenfield exploration programs, and the release of results from NexGen Energy’s summer 2023 drilling program on areas where Atha Energy holds a 10% carried interest.

This program is significant as it follows NexGen Energy’s largest exploration program since the discovery of the Arrow Deposit. The acquisition and exploration activities position Atha Energy as a key player in the uranium sector, with access to valuable exploration assets in Canada’s prime uranium districts. Uranium is essential for clean energy generation and plays a critical role in the transition to sustainable energy sources.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

[email protected]