Atlantic Lithium Ltd Chief Geologist and Head of Business Development Len Kolff joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of more high-grade intersections that were revealed during extension drilling outside of the confirmed resource area at its Ewoyaa project in Ghana.

Speaking from Cape Town during the Mining Indaba, Kolff said there is potential to significantly expand the lithium resource beyond the current 35.3 million tonne estimate. These results include the longest intercept from the 2023 drilling program, featuring an 83-metre section with 1% lithium oxide, located outside the previously confirmed resource area.

Kolff expressed optimism about updating the resource estimate by the second or third quarter of this year, pending further assay results from the 2023 drilling program and completion of planned drilling activities.

For 2024, the priority remains on enlarging the resource base to support the development of the Ewoyaa project while assisting the mine build team with necessary sterilisation drilling around proposed plant sites.

