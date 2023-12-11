ATOME Energy PLC (AIM:ATOM) CEO Olivier Mussat speaks to Thomas Warner from Dubai, where where ATOME is attending COP28.

He says the company, which describes itself as the only international green fertiliser project development company on the London Stock Exchange, was invited as a key player among 50 hydrogen projects.

He adds that the invitation is a testament to Atome’s hard work in reducing emissions in agriculture, a sector more polluting than shipping and aviation combined. Mussat’s says that despite a packed schedule, including recent EPC negotiations in London, his primary focus remains on the company’s growth and impact.

Atome Energy is intensifying its focus on the lucrative fertiliser sector, a market worth $200 billion annually. Mussat emphasises the vital role of hydrogen in decarbonising agriculture, aligning perfectly with investor interests and current market trends. Mussat also provides an update on Atome’s Villeta Project.

Looking forward to 2024, he anticipates exciting announcements and advancements, buoyed by substantial capital influx from major investors.

