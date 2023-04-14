Reading Time: 3 minutes

Montreal, QC – TheNewswire – April 14, 2023 – ATW Tech Inc. (“ATW” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”), the Company’s principal regulator, for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) on April 14, 2023, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). Pursuant to the MCTO, Carlos Bedran, Michel Guay, Christian Trudeau and Louis Lessard may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the period ended December 31, 2022 (collectively the “Required Documents”), which were to be filed on May 1st, 2023 and the AMF revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and expect to do so as soon as they are available, no later than May 31st, 2023, and confirm that there is no other material information respecting the Corporation’s affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Disclosure has been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the periodic disclosure filing requirements. In the event that the Corporation does not file the Required Disclosure, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Corporation.

Reasons for the Default and Plans for Remedying the Default

Due to a delay caused by the process of changing the external auditor, which requires an additional period to complete the extensive internal audit and review procedures, the Corporation will not be able to file, before May 1st, 2023, the Required Documents for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The external auditor has notified ATW of their availability to carry out the audit and audit the financial statements as soon as possible.

The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management will approve same, subject to any corrections or amendments put forward by the Corporation’s officers and directors. The Corporation will then file the Required Documents with the securities regulators.

Additional information regarding ATW is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About ATW Tech

ATW Tech (TSV-V: ATW) is a technology company, owner of several recognized technology platforms such Semeon, Option.Vote and Voxtel. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, and uses a unique combination of machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels. Option.vote offers a custom multi-modal voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and others looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their turnout. VoxTel is a platform dedicated to telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the expected development and operations of the Corporation, statements concerning the timing, review, completion and filing of the Required Documents as well as the duration of the MCTO, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information included herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

