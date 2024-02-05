Reading Time: 2 minutes

February 5, 2024 – TheNewswire — ATW Tech Inc. (“ATW Tech” or the “Company” (TSXV:ATW), provides an update on the September 1st, 2023 press release, announcing the departure of Michel Guay as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. As a severance package, it was agreed that Mr. Guay would receive 3,162,675 shares of the Company (the “Issued Shares“), at a deemed price of $0.019 per share for an aggregate value of $60,000. This is in addition to 3,000,000 stock options with a term of 5 years at a value of $0.05. Mr. Guay continues to assist the Company as a consultant since his departure as CEO.

This decision, reflects the Company’s appreciation for Mr. Guay’s services and contribution in recent years.

The transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). The Issued Shares are subject to a mandatory hold period of 4 months, in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Options Update

ATW also wishes to make a correction to the 15,913,379 options issued to Michel Goyette and Christian Trudeau. The exercise period of these options is 5 years and not 3 years.

