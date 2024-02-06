Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire — February 6, 2024 – Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) (“AUGC” or the “Company”) announces that founding director Garrett Ainsworth has resigned from the Board of the Company to allow him to focus on his main role.

President and CEO, Marc Blythe stated “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Garrett for his input and guidance. Garrett has been a great advocate for Au Gold since day one and we have appreciated all of his advice and support. We wish him well in his future endeavours”.

The Company plans a new appointment to the Board in the near future after a formal search is completed and will announce the new candidate upon selection by the Board.

