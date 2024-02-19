Reading Time: < 1 minute

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the work being done at the Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania. An extensive phase-2 drilling program is being planned, encompassing 75 holes and spanning 11,000 metres through aircore and reverse circulation techniques. The program follows a phase-1 program, where it identified several key target areas for the proposed drilling, which is set to start in late May, following the end of the wet season. The program aims to further explore and expand on the significant uranium mineralisation areas discovered during the initial stage of activities. Williams explains the company has put out a tender, required under Tanzanian law, to be called from drilling service companies. He also discusses the broader plans of the company across its diversified gold, copper and uranium portfolio.

“The work we carried out last year in the Stage 1 program identified several key target areas for the proposed drilling,” Williams said. “Under local content rules in Tanzania a tender is required to be called from drilling service companies and that process has now commenced.”

