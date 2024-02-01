DALLAS, TX – (NewMediaWire) – February 1, 2024 – Auri Inc. (OTCPK: AURI) (the Company) announces discussion with Gold Diamond Wawa Property Trust Inc. regarding acquisition/development of the company, including six (6) patented claims in McMurray Township.

The targeted property is strategically located near Red Pine’s Wawa gold project “RPX”, where recent drilling results have indicated a resource estimate of north of 3 million ounces of gold. This potential acquisition aligns Auri’s commitment to expand its portfolio and leveraging opportunities in high-value mineral resources both in North America, and abroad.

The talks with Gold Diamond Wawa Property Trust Inc. are focused on finalizing the terms of the acquisition/development and conducting thorough due diligence to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership. The acquisition of these patented claims represents a significant step forward for Auri Inc., in its mission to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its position in the mining sector.

Auri Inc. will provide further updates as discussions progress and key milestones are achieved. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor company announcements for the latest information regarding this potential acquisition.

Auri Inc. plans to own and collateralize the gold reserves, and use the added value for its AU, Auri Tokens, as a “gold” backed token.

Recently, the company announced Auri Token Listing on a global exchange: Auri the company is proud to announce a partnership and listing on Salavi Exchange.

Auri Token listed at 10 am UDT on January 30, 2024. This listing will allow the AURI Token to be traded on a CEX with USDT pairing. This will allow for an increased market exposure and help grow the Auri Token Project.

Both Salavi and AURI have agreed to post information pertaining to the partnership and conduct airdrops throughout this partnership,

Auri Inc. is excited for where this partnership will lead. Our experience has been stellar with Salavi. Their customer service, knowledge and expertise has been incredible. We look forward to the next steps of this partnership.

Salavi is reportedly optimistic about the AI field and is on the verge of finalizing its investment in the AI prediction project, 0AI (ZEROAI). Leveraging the technological support from 0AI, Salavi’s official website is set to launch its AI prediction feature soon.

Both Auri and Salavi strive to make crypto as accessible as possible. Feel free to use the link to gain access to -50% off trading fees and exclusive airdrop rewards!

About Auri Inc.

Auri Inc. as good as gold! The company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in production, content development, audio/visual presentations, intellectual properties development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com.

The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company’s plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing high end art and reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a publisher and licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. Auri Inc., also owns a “wholly owned subsidiary” : EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, “PRODUCED WATER”. The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

