Reading Time: 3 minutes

LAS VEGAS, NV – (NewMediaWire) – February 12, 2024 – Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, announced today that it plans to begin additional training on AvantAI™ to enhance its latest developments in high-performance data center infrastructure. As one of the earliest companies to bring a gen AI to market, Avant’s announcement marks a significant advancement in data center operations management.

“We are thrilled to introduce our groundbreaking AI technology for intelligent data center management,” said Danny Rittman, CISO at Avant Technologies, Inc. “With our innovative solution, organizations can unlock new levels of performance and efficiency in their data center operations, driving business success in today’s digital era.”

By leveraging AvantAI™ to enhance monitoring capabilities, organizations will be able to gain real-time insights into their data center infrastructure, thereby enabling proactive management of maintenance, uptime, and overall performance. By analyzing vast amounts of data, the AI system will be able to forecast potential problems before they happen and provide proactive solutions to avoid outages or malfunctions, ensuring uninterrupted operation of critical systems. In addition to data monitoring and predictive analysis, AvantAI™ will help oversee and monitor all aspects of data traffic efficiency – offering enhanced capabilities to dynamically adjust resource allocation and routing, maximize performance and minimize latency, and achieve throughput and responsiveness in their data center environments.

Avant CEO Timothy Lantz commented, “By leveraging Avant’s legacy AI technology in combination with our newest innovations in high-density computing infrastructure, we are aspiring to create a true paradigm shift in data center management – offering our customers and partners an unparalleled advantage in performance and cost optimization.”

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, AvantAI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]