JANUARY 5, 2024 – TheNewswire – VANCOUVER, B.C. – Baru Gold Corp. (TSXV:BARU) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that at the 2023 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on Friday, December 29, 2023, in Vancouver, B.C., the shareholders approved all the Meeting resolutions proposed by management. The resolutions contained in the information circular, were dated November 24, 2023, and filed on www.sedarplus.ca on December 7, 2023.

Included in these resolutions, were the amended and restated 2023 rolling 10% share option plan (the “Share Option Plan”) and the restricted share unit plan (the “Restricted Share Unit Plan”) proposed by the management for shareholders’ approval at the Meeting, were approved by the shareholders by the way of an ordinary resolution. The Share Option Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan are implemented by the Company in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange’s updated Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The Share Option Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Interested readers can find all the items approved at the Meeting in the Company’s Management Information Circular filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also posted on the Company’s website at www.barugold.com.

