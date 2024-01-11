



January 11, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, B.C., Canada; Belmont Resources Ltd. (“Belmont” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) announces the retirement of Gary Musil as Belmont’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Nancy Kawazoe as successor, effective immediately. Mr. Musil will remain with the Company as a member of Belmont’s board of directors, which he has served on since 1992.

Mr. Musil has served as Belmont’s CFO since December 1999 and provided integral financial leadership to the Company.

Ms. Kawazoe brings more than 34 years of finance and venture capital market experience, primarily in the mining sector. She works directly with mining executives and directors in regulatory and financial reporting matters.

George Sookochoff, President, CEO and Director of Belmont Resources, commented “I am excited to have Nancy join our senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Nancy has been with Belmont for over 28 years within the finance team and has been a strong contributor to the overall success of the team. Nancy has been working very closely with Gary, which will help ensure a smooth transition into her new role.”

“I would also like to express gratitude to Gary for his extensive service to the Company as a director and CFO. I am pleased that he will continue to be a valuable member of the board, offering his counsel to both management and the board.”

