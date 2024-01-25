Reading Time: 2 minutes

Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive AI-assisted research recently had an opportunity to interview Grom Social Enterprises CEO, Darren Marks. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) CEO, Darren Marks took some time recently to answer a few questions for BestGrowthStocks.Com’s Steve Macalbry.

Highlights

Best Growth Stocks senior editor and Darren Marks discusses current projects in production, global strategy and brand extension, new projects in the works, future insights, and much more.

Access the full interview here: https://bestgrowthstocks.com/darren-marks-ceo-interview-by-steve- macalbry-of-bestgrowthstocks-com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktopenvironments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them iinteract with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company owns an 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media, which is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids and Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

About Best Growth Stocks

Best Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our CEO interviews aim to answer the questions that rest on the minds of current and future shareholders. This is not to be construed as financial advice. Please consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

