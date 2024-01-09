By Jeremy Golden, Benzinga

An artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company named Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CDIO) has launched a first-of-its-kind platform called Actionable Clinical Intelligence or ACI, that offers new epigenetic and genetic insights to clinicians prescribing the company’s Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests.

Epi+Gen CHD is a powerful test that predicts the three-year risk for a coronary heart disease (CHD) event – a heart attack – and PrecisionCHD is a test for the detection of CHD. These AI-powered integrated genetic-epigenetic clinical tests only require a simple blood draw that can be performed at home or in provider settings without the need to wait weeks or months to get tested.

Results from both of these laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) are coupled to the ACI platform. By merging LDT results with a patient’s unique epigenetic and genetic biomarkers and clinical information, ACI can provide deeper and actionable insights to clinicians about factors driving the patient’s CHD.

Insights include the relative contribution of each of the patient’s biomarkers to CHD, evidence on the role of these biomarkers in CHD pathogenesis and changes in the measured biomarkers over time in response to lifestyle and therapeutic interventions. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, this evidence-based information is tailored to each patient to help elucidate areas of concern and aid a clinician’s independent assessments.

“With ACI, we are expanding the tools available to healthcare providers, enabling them to make personalized, data-driven decisions that are informed by a patient’s unique genetic and epigenetic profile,” said Tim Dogan, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Cardio Diagnostics. “Empowering clinicians with insights, such as those offered by ACI, furthers our pursuit to help improve patient outcomes towards realizing a future where heart disease can be more effectively prevented, managed, and treated.”

In addition to providing deeper insights to providers, ACI also has the potential to benefit employers and health plans. Health plans can leverage personalized insights from ACI to risk stratify and identify individuals in need of additional interventions. These heightened and targeted interventions may serve to reduce costly utilization and avoidable hospitalizations while helping improve chronic care management. This can reduce healthcare costs.

For employers, adding the PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD tests with ACI into employee wellness programs can promote proactive management of factors contributing to CHD, which could improve overall employee health, reduce absenteeism and lower healthcare expenditures.

Heart disease imposes significant costs on the U.S. healthcare system and workforce. According to the CDC , heart disease results in $147 billion per year in lost productivity. The condition leads to around 655,000 deaths annually – 1 in 4 of all deaths in the U.S. Given the widespread impact and high costs of heart disease, innovative solutions for prevention and early detection can provide significant value.

For example, one study found that Cardio Diagnostics’ Epi+Gen CHD test for assessing coronary heart disease risk could reduce costs by up to $42,000 per quality-adjusted life year compared to standard testing. With the ability to identify individuals at risk earlier and enable more personalized treatment plans, the company’s epigenetic and genetic testing paired with the Actionable Clinical Intelligence platform aims to help mitigate the effects of heart disease – potentially saving lives and reducing strain on the healthcare system. Widespread adoption of such innovative approaches has the potential to significantly reduce the prevalence and consequences of heart disease nationwide.

“Many at risk for or who already have coronary heart disease do not have traditional risk factors, signs, and symptoms,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder at Cardio Diagnostics. “By harnessing the power of epigenetics, genetics, and AI, we now have the ability to personalize the management and treatment of heart disease at the molecular level, where biology happens. That is the promise of Precision Cardiovascular Medicine.”

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com .

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Gene Mannheimer – Investor Relations

+1 855-226-9991

[email protected]

Company Website

https://cardiodiagnosticsinc.com/