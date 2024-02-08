Reading Time: < 1 minute

BIO-Key International CEO Michael Depasquale joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce several significant contract wins for the company which specializes in advanced security and identity solutions.

De Pasquale highlighted the company’s role in enhancing security through biometrics for access, making systems both more secure and convenient. With increasing concerns about data breaches and cyber threats, Bio-key addresses these issues with software and hardware solutions, helping employees and customers access authorized information more efficiently.

De Pasquale discussed the surge in cyber threats, emphasizing the accelerating frequency of data breaches. He also mentioned government mandates requiring companies to report breaches promptly and the necessity of multi-factor authentication for cyber insurance, a service Bio-key provides.

In Spain, a partnership has been established with a group that will collaborate with BIO-Key to implement AuthControl Sentry, one of the company’s flagship solutions. AuthControl Sentry is highly regarded for its robust authentication capabilities, and it will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the login processes for both internal and external users of Tragsa.

Furthermore, Depasquale revealed that Haver & Boecker, a global leader in processing and packaging technology for bulk materials, has embraced Multifactor Authentication and Single Sign-On technology for its digital platforms. This implementation has been facilitated through P&W Netzwerk GmbH & Co. KG, leveraging BIO-Key Europe’s AuthControl Sentry solution. This move is part of a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing efficiency and improving the overall user experience for Haver & Boecker’s employees.

These contracts underscore the value and effectiveness of BIO-Key International’s solutions in the realm of identity and access management, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

