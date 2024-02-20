Reading Time: 3 minutes

East Asia is preparing to celebrate the start of the Year of the Dragon in the next few weeks. Crypto traders are excited, anticipating a major rally for Bitcoin as the year is considered one of the luckiest and most prosperous animals in the Chinese Zodiac.

Ahead of the celebration, Markus Thielen has forecasted that Bitcoin could peak above $70k before the year ends. Meanwhile, two altcoins, Sui (SUI) and KangaMoon (KANG), are gearing up to lead the altcoin market rally in 2024.

Markus Thielen Forecasts a Surge To $70,000 for Bitcoin (BTC)

Markus Thielen , a famous crypto analyst at 10X Research, predicts that the Bitcoin (BTC) price will rise to $70,000 by the end of the year. This implies a 65% increase over the current $42,500 – $43,000 range, where the Bitcoin price has remained unchanged for more than a week.

Thielen depends on his positive projections on strengthening macro conditions, the U.S. elections, monetary tailwinds, and growing demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs. His claims are bolstered by the increasing attitude in the cryptocurrency industry.

On February 10, East Asia will begin the Year of the Wood Dragon. Crypto traders anticipate that the crypto market will suffer the same fate as one of the Chinese Zodiac’s luckiest and most affluent animals. As the Bitcoin price increases, the altcoin market is expected to surge in 2024.

Sui (SUI) TVL Sets New ATH, Price To Follow

With the broader crypto market looking bullish, Sui (SUI) is one of the top altcoins that could take advantage. Over the past few months, the Sui network has grown at an incredible rate, with its total value locked (TVL) increasing by more than 1,000%.

According to DeFiLlama data , Sui has a TVL of more than $515 million, making it the ninth-largest DeFi project. The growth of the Sui network can be linked to the rapid development of dApps with real-world use cases.

With the network continuing to grow, experts expect the Sui coin to soar in 2024. Year-to-date (YTD), Sui has gained more than 100% to trade at the $1.5 range. However, as the network growth continues, a 30% surge to take SUI to a new ATH is expected, making it one of the top altcoins to buy.

KangaMoon (KANG) To Dominate the 2024 Altcoin Market Rally

In the upcoming altcoin market rally, KangaMoon (KANG) has been picked by experts as one of the top altcoins to watch. Built around an exciting new concept, the KANG token has been predicted to record a parabolic 100x price surge before the year ends.

The DeFi project has attracted this kind of prediction because of its unique Social Finance (Social-Fi) network in the works. The platform also combines elements of play-to-earn, NFTs, and meme coins. This Social-Fi ecosystem aims to become the ultimate hub for meme coin enthusiasts.

KangaMoon was designed to encourage interaction among meme coin enthusiasts and reward them for their participation. As the players participate in weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges and special giveaways, they will earn KANG tokens and other rewards.

The greater the participation, the more rewards a user stands to earn. The real-world application of KangaMoon has drawn a ton of interest to the project and is why market experts anticipate its launch. Given the 100x predictions, KANG is considered very cheap, as it is only priced at $0.0075 per coin.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

Integrating GameFi and Play To EarnEmbark on your quest for glory.

Assemble your champions, engage in epic battles or bet on your favorite fighters to earn $KANG tokens and exclusive rewards.

Gain control of rare NFTs, unlock exclusive content and build alliances with fellow gamers as you ascend the ranks and leaderboards.

Disclaimer:

The following disclaimer is important to read and understand before engaging with Kangamoon, a play-to-earn meme coin. By accessing or participating in any activities related to Kangamoon, you acknowledge and accept the terms outlined below:

1: No Financial Advice: This whitepaper and any associated content do not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or solicitation to purchase Kangamoon tokens. The information provided is for informational purposes only. It is your responsibility to conduct thorough research and seek professional advice before making any financial decisions.

2: Volatility and Risks: Cryptocurrencies, including Kangamoon, are volatile and subject to significant price fluctuations. Investing in or holding Kangamoon tokens involves substantial risks, including the possibility of total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

3: Regulatory Compliance: The regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies is evolving and varies across jurisdictions. It is your responsibility to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations in your country or region before engaging with Kangamoon.

4: Uncertain Market: The market for meme coins and play-to-earn platforms is highly speculative and subject to rapid changes. There is no guarantee of market demand, liquidity, or utility for Kangamoon tokens. Token values may fluctuate drastically and may not reflect the intrinsic value of the project.

Contact Details

Kangamoon

[email protected]

Company Website

https://kangamoon.com/