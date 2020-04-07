Block One Announces Appointment of New Director

Tickers: XTSX:BLOK, XOTC:BKPPF, PINX:BKPPF

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire – April 7, 2020 – Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK) (OTC:BKPPF) (Frankfurt:ES3) (the “Company” or “Block One“), announces that Aman Thindal has resigned from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities and Nick Watters has been appointed to the Board of Directors, both of which are effective immediately.

Block One would like to thank Mr. Thindal for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Nick Watters has extensive experience in the capital markets serving as a director or officer of several public and private companies in a wide variety of sectors including mining, technology and biotech. In addition, Mr. Watters has founded several successful junior companies and has been an integral part of raising more than $260 million in equity financings in his career.

David Berg stated “I am pleased to welcome Nick Watters to the Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions to the success of Block One in the coming year.”

Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Watters has been granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share for three years. The options are subject to one-half vesting in six months and the remaining half vesting in 12 months.

For more information on Block One please visit the Company’s website at: www.blockonecap.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Although Block One believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include costs affecting profitability, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, including the general risks associated with regulatory changes, availability of personnel, on a timely basis, accidents, and uninsured risks,. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

