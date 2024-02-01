Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Friday January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing following the sudden depressurization of the cabin when the door plug of the fuselage fell off the aircraft shortly after take off.

On January 7, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “FAA Orders Grounding of Some Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Emergency Landing.” The article states that “The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary grounding and immediate inspections of dozens of Boeing 737 MAX Jets, after one of the planes made an emergency landing when a section of the aircraft ripped away in midair. Passengers and flight attendants described a harrowing incident during an Alaska Airlines flight on a 737 MAX 9 jet Friday night that left a gaping hole at 16,000 feet in the sky. Alaska and United, two of the biggest users of the jets, canceled dozens of flights each on Saturday but said inspections were underway.”

On January 8, 2024, the first trading following the news, Boeing’s stock price fell $20 per share, or 8%, to close at $229 per share.

Over the next few weeks, investigations into the incident continued and problems with the door plugs on other 737 MAX planes were discovered, including loose bolts holding the door plugs in place. According to the complaint, in reaction to these and other related disclosures, Boeing’s stock price plummeted from $249 per share on January 5, 2024 to close at $201.88 per share on January 25, 2024, a $47.12 per share or 18.9% decline.

