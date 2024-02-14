Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ghent (Belgium), 13 February 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, welcomes you to invest in its shares.

bonyf’s R&D department known for its oral healthcare innovation such as PerioTabs®, denture care innovations as Nitradine® and OlivaFix® Gold, is gearing up for their latest innovation namely OLIVAFIX ALGINATE with release scheduled in Q4/2024.

The OLIVAFIX ALGINATE formulation is the next breakthrough development achieved by the bonyf group and offers denture wearers worldwide, the first 100% healthy natural-origin ingredients denture fixative cream!

Key Advancements in bonyf’s OLIVAFIX ALGINATE denture fixative cream:

100% natural-origin ingredients formulation: bonyf’s R&D team has meticulously crafted a fixative cream that is completely free from chemical additives that are responsible for health concerns related to allergies, sensitivities and possible severe health problems with long terms usage. NATURAL COMFORT: The innovative OLIVAFIX ALGINATE formula incorporates natural ingredients, ensuring a healthy, comfortable, and secure fit for denture users without compromising on efficacy. ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY: In alignment with bonyf’s commitment to sustainability, the denture fixative cream is crafted with eco-friendly components, contributing to a greener, healthier planet. PRECLINICAL TESTING & CLINICAL EVIDENCE: Prior to its release, the OLIVAFIX ALGINATE entered the testing phase according to the pharmaceutical testing standards as to secure its safety (ISO 10993-1), its efficacy (ISO 10873), and complete its human clinical investigation (ISO 14155) as to comply with industry standards.

Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO bonyf Group, expressed anticipation for the upcoming release, stating: “Our dedicated R&D team has been working tirelessly to bring forth a denture fixative cream that not only meets the highest standards of performance but also reflects our commitment to user well-being and environmental responsibility.”

bonyf’s strengths

Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market

About bonyf

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.

Learn more at https://bonyf.com

bonyf

Jean-Pierre Bogaert

[email protected]