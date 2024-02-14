Ghent (Belgium), 13 February 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, welcomes you to invest in its shares.
bonyf’s R&D department known for its oral healthcare innovation such as PerioTabs®, denture care innovations as Nitradine® and OlivaFix® Gold, is gearing up for their latest innovation namely OLIVAFIX ALGINATE with release scheduled in Q4/2024.
The OLIVAFIX ALGINATE formulation is the next breakthrough development achieved by the bonyf group and offers denture wearers worldwide, the first 100% healthy natural-origin ingredients denture fixative cream!
Key Advancements in bonyf’s OLIVAFIX ALGINATE denture fixative cream:
- 100% natural-origin ingredients formulation: bonyf’s R&D team has meticulously crafted a fixative cream that is completely free from chemical additives that are responsible for health concerns related to allergies, sensitivities and possible severe health problems with long terms usage.
- NATURAL COMFORT: The innovative OLIVAFIX ALGINATE formula incorporates natural ingredients, ensuring a healthy, comfortable, and secure fit for denture users without compromising on efficacy.
- ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY: In alignment with bonyf’s commitment to sustainability, the denture fixative cream is crafted with eco-friendly components, contributing to a greener, healthier planet.
- PRECLINICAL TESTING & CLINICAL EVIDENCE: Prior to its release, the OLIVAFIX ALGINATE entered the testing phase according to the pharmaceutical testing standards as to secure its safety (ISO 10993-1), its efficacy (ISO 10873), and complete its human clinical investigation (ISO 14155) as to comply with industry standards.
Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO bonyf Group, expressed anticipation for the upcoming release, stating: “Our dedicated R&D team has been working tirelessly to bring forth a denture fixative cream that not only meets the highest standards of performance but also reflects our commitment to user well-being and environmental responsibility.”
bonyf’s strengths
- Products with patented formulations
- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
- Proven clinical efficacy
- Commercial presence in 37 countries
- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
- A fast-growing oral and dental care market
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
