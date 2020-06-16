Bookmark: (LIVE Webinar) Copper Fox Metals Inc. to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference Tomorrow

Tickers: XTSX:CUU, PINX:CPFXF

Tags: #Mining

June 16 2020 – The Newswire – Calgary, AB – Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSX-V:CUU) will be presenting LIVE tomorrow at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE’s weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Click here to Attend or Bookmark



Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.

This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.

Copper Fox’s Elmer Stewart, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will be presenting and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.

Highlights:

-Creating value in the copper space as a project generator

-The copper space is tightening, very few advanced stage large copper projects in development

-Copper price is improving as demand picks up globally, large infrastructure projects are on the drawing board

