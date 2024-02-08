Reading Time: < 1 minute

Standard Uranium CEO Jon Bey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to to unveil the company’s ambitious exploration plans for 2024. These plans encompass multiple targeted exploration programs aimed at advancing Standard Uranium’s uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Standard Uranium intends to execute a minimum of three drill programs on three different projects within the Athabasca Basin, with two of these programs being partner-funded, providing operator fees to the company.

One of the highlights of the exploration plan is the flagship Davidson River project, where drilling is scheduled to take place in H2 2024. This campaign will entail a follow-up on Davidson River’s most prospective basement structures and alteration zones identified to date, as well as testing new target areas within recently staked claim blocks.

Additionally, drilling is slated for the Sun Dog Project, with Angold planning H1 2024 drilling to meet the year-one expenditure requirements. Mamba, a partner of Standard Uranium, is also preparing a drill program at the Canary Project on the east side of the Basin in the first half of 2024.

Furthermore, an inaugural drill program at the Ascent projects is in the works for 2024, funded by Summit Fusion. This program is set to launch in H1 2024 on the east side of the Basin. Standard Uranium’s exploration activities for 2024 are poised to be the most ambitious in the company’s history, with multiple drill campaigns and reconnaissance exploration efforts planned across various projects, including Rocas and Corvo.

