Shiba Inu continues to shock the DeFi market in 2024. What was once labeled as just another memecoin is now becoming one of DeFi’s most dominant projects, having formed several new partnerships over the last year.

Now, Shiba Inu looks to make dramatic changes in 2024. Meanwhile, Everlodge looks to disrupt the $280 trillion global real estate market with its new holiday property model. Here’s why Shiba Inu and Everlodge could gain mass adoption in 2024.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Thrives After Cryptic X Posts

Shiba Inu is becoming one of the most dominant DeFi projects. In 2023 the memecoin launched Shibarium and hit a milestone of 100 million transactions on the platform in just a few months. Shortly after Shibarium’s launch, Shiba Inu launched its own dedicated magazine, and in December, formed a new partnership with D3 Global.

This new partnership will let Shiba Inu generate .shib domains, and could also help speed up the adoption of SHIB tokens. If Shiba Inu tokens are implemented for transactions on .shib domains, it could be a matter of time until SHIB gains mainstream adoption.

Since these milestones, Shiba Inu has continued to thrive. On January 2nd, Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama posted a handshake emoji on X. This left investors speculating what new development could be in place. The post was shortly followed by Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, who posted “$BONE” next to a handshake emoji.

These cryptic posts created mass hype throughout the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with investors now eagerly awaiting a new announcement. Since the posts, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume has increased by 89%, and SHIB burn rates are up by 310%. These figures suggest that investors are anticipating an additional price surge over the next few weeks, which has put SHIB tokens in extremely high demand.

Everlodge Adoption Surges After Stage 8 Sells Out

The excitement surrounding Everlodge continues to build after stage eight of its presale sold out. Following this milestone, Everlodge hit a new all-time high of $0.029 and 12% of the stage nine supply has already sold out.

Everlodge looks to disrupt one of the world’s largest markets with its hybrid property co-ownership model. This model empowers its community and allows investors to co-own multi-million dollar vacation homes around the world. The best part? Investors can get involved for as little as $100.

The Everlodge marketplace will showcase properties worldwide and will include holiday homes, luxury villas and even hotels, as Everlodge will be partnering with some of the world’s largest hotel chains. Investors looking to buy start by searching for properties based on their preferences. Once they find a property they like, they can buy an NFT that represents ownership. Based on how much they own, they will then generate a passive income.

This solution streamlines traditional holiday home ownership, removing unnecessary red tape and complexities. But this is far from all Everlodge offers. Investors will also be able to support new property developments and earn free stays at properties as part of Everlodge’s Members Club.

Everlodge itself has been fully audited by an independent auditing firm, and its team has passed KYC checks to guarantee investor safety. With so much potential, experts believe that Everlodge has a strong foundation to thrive in 2024. Price estimates range from 10x to 30x over the next year, which makes ELDG an extremely promising investment.

Visit Everlodge

Everlodge provides you with a seamless approach to fractional investing in vacation rentals, eliminating the complexities associated with traditional real estate investment. Our innovative platform revolutionizes the way people invest in second homes.

Digital currencies may be unregulated in your jurisdiction. The value of digital currencies may go down as well as up. Profits may be subject to capital gains or other taxes applicable in your jurisdiction.

Contact Details

Brett

[email protected]

Company Website

https://everlodge.io/