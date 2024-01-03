As we step into 2024, solar energy investment emerges as an intriguing prospect amid a global push for cleaner and more sustainable solutions. The solar sector, a pivotal player in transitioning away from traditional fossil fuels, stands at the forefront of discussions. In the United States, meeting 2050 goals necessitates an estimated $1.2 trillion investment in solar energy development.

The past decade has witnessed a remarkable surge in solar, boasting an average annual growth rate of 24%. Federal policies, including the Solar Investment Tax Credit, coupled with plummeting costs and escalating demand for clean electricity, have propelled the installation of over 162 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity nationwide. This translates to powering nearly 30 million homes.

As of Q3 2023, the U.S. solar market installed an impressive 6.5 GWdc of capacity, marking a 35% increase from Q3 2022 and sustaining the industry’s robust momentum. With solar capacity exceeding 135,700 megawatts (MW) by late 2022, enough to power 24 million homes, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) underlines the sector’s substantial growth.

With such compelling figures, the stage is set for solar to shine even brighter in 2024. Let’s delve into four stocks poised to harness the forthcoming growth in solar.

SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE:SING), a trailblazer in renewable energy and sustainable solutions, has been making significant strides in the industry, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving market. Recent developments highlight the company’s strategic initiatives and commitment to fostering a greener future.

In a groundbreaking move, SinglePoint’s subsidiary, Boston Solar, has partnered with Energizer Solar to introduce renewable energy solutions to the American market. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the renewable energy sector, with Boston Solar being the first US company to offer Energizer Solar products. The partnership not only demonstrates Boston Solar’s dedication to providing top-tier customer service and products but also aligns with its mission to transform the renewable energy landscape. By merging Boston Solar’s expertise in solar energy solutions with Energizer Solar’s innovative technology in energy storage, the collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable home energy solutions.

SinglePoint’s recent uplisting to the Cboe Exchange (formerly OTCQB:SING) further solidifies its position in the market. This move reflects the company’s strategic growth trajectory and enhances its visibility among investors. The public offering of 800,000 shares of common stock at $5.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $4,000,000, showcases SinglePoint’s commitment to fueling its expansion and driving its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries.

Additionally, SinglePoint’s financial performance underscores its resilience and growth potential. With gross revenue reaching $6,914,934 for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, and a record-breaking year-to-date revenue of almost $21 million, SinglePoint has demonstrated remarkable achievements in a challenging market environment. The company’s strategic collaboration with Boston Solar has contributed to this success, with a focus on commercial solar projects and a growing multi-million-dollar backlog of contracted projects in 2024.

SinglePoint’s CEO, Wil Ralston, emphasizes the company’s dedication to sustainability and market leadership. The achievements in reducing net loss, increasing revenue, and managing expenses underscore SinglePoint’s commitment to operational efficiency and long-term profitability.

As the global shift towards renewable energy sources accelerates, SinglePoint is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning solar energy market. The company’s roll-up strategy, which began with the acquisition of Boston Solar, aims to consolidate residential and commercial solar, battery storage, and service solutions. SinglePoint’s continued focus on acquisitions and growth initiatives aligns with its goal of becoming a leading operator in the renewable energy sector.

In conclusion, SinglePoint’s recent endeavors, including the Energizer Solar partnership and the uplisting to the Cboe Exchange, showcase its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market leadership. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic renewable energy landscape, investors and stakeholders can anticipate further strategic moves and sustained growth from SinglePoint.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is a prominent player in the global solar industry and specializes in intelligent solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed solar projects. Operating in over thirty countries, Nextracker’s technologies optimize energy production while reducing costs, establishing itself as a leader in the solar industry.

In October, Nextracker reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39.3 million, exceeding Wall Street expectations. With earnings per share at 65 cents, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, the company outperformed estimates. Nextracker’s revenue for the period was $573.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts, and it anticipates full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share, with revenue between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion.

In December 2023, Nextracker’s founder and CEO, Dan Shugar, received the Chief Trailblazer of the Year title at S&P Global’s 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. This recognition highlighted Shugar’s leadership and contributions to solar technology innovation supporting the global transition to cleaner energy.

Furthermore, Nextracker successfully completed the spin-off from Flex Ltd., with Flex shareholders receiving approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for every Flex ordinary share held. This move marked Nextracker’s independence, emphasizing its commitment to driving solar power growth in the renewable energy transition.

To fortify its leadership, Nextracker appointed Julie Blunden and Howard Wenger to its Board of Directors in January 2024. Both individuals bring extensive experience and expertise, enhancing Nextracker’s vision and business leadership as it scales as an independent public company. With these strategic moves, Nextracker positions itself for continued success in the dynamic solar energy landscape.

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN), a trailblazer in the solar industry, continues to reshape the landscape of clean energy provision. The company’s recent announcement reveals a new storage offering for solar customers in California, reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on democratizing access to renewable energy, Sunrun’s subscription service allows residential customers to embrace solar and storage without upfront costs.

The new storage offering addresses the increasing demand from California customers seeking energy independence and outage protection. During the last quarter, over 85% of Sunrun’s new sales in the state included a battery, showcasing the resonance of solar-plus-storage solutions. The heightened interest aligns with the rising frequency of power outages and escalating utility prices in California.

Sunrun’s add-on storage integrates seamlessly with existing solar panels, offering backup power during outages and enabling customers to optimize solar energy utilization. The premium battery product empowers users to shift stored solar energy to peak evening hours, reducing reliance on the grid when utility rates are at their highest.

The financial results for the third quarter of 2023 underscore Sunrun’s robust performance. With a focus on transitioning to a storage-first approach, the company reported a 131% year-over-year growth in storage capacity installed, reaching 33% attachment rates. Solar energy capacity installed reached 258.2 megawatts, contributing to the 6.5 gigawatts of networked solar energy capacity.

Sunrun’s strategic shift is in line with its goal of delivering pro-consumer products, increasing margins, and laying the groundwork for increased value streams from its growing fleet of networked storage systems. Sunrun’s commitment is further demonstrated by recent leadership team additions such as Dr. Marcus Mueller and Rachit Srivastava, who emphasize the company’s focus on asset performance, grid services, and artificial intelligence.

As Sunrun sharpens its focus on cash generation and a customer-first growth strategy, it anticipates stable net subscriber value in Q4, with future projections reflecting the positive impact of a storage-centric approach. The company’s commitment to clean energy solutions positions it as a brand that matters, recognized by Fast Company for its innovative contributions to energy needs and customer experiences.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is poised for an intriguing trajectory in 2024. The company recently navigated challenges, including a dip in its stock value following delays in filing quarterly financials and concerns about its status as a “going concern.”

One significant development is SunPower’s ability to secure a crucial waiver on December 8, 2023. This move not only pulled the company out of technical default but also provided access to $75 million in funding. The waiver, extending until January 19, 2024, offers SunPower a strategic window to strengthen its financial position and potentially secure additional waivers to avoid default.

While the recent focus has been on overcoming financial hurdles, the spotlight now shifts to SunPower’s strategic moves in the renewable energy sector. As the company strives to regain financial stability, investors are keenly observing its initiatives, anticipating the potential for growth and recovery in 2024.

SunPower’s positioning as a solar technology and energy services provider, along with its modular solutions for residential applications, makes it a significant player in the renewable energy landscape. The upcoming year holds promise for SunPower to leverage its expertise, capitalize on growing demands for sustainable energy solutions, and potentially regain investor confidence.

Investors are cautiously optimistic about SunPower’s future prospects, considering the company’s resilience in overcoming recent challenges. As 2024 unfolds, SunPower’s strategic decisions, market initiatives, and financial maneuvers will play a crucial role in determining its trajectory and potential for a robust recovery.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, or assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Capital Gains Report (CGR), owned by RazorPitch Inc., is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR has been retained by Singlepoint Inc to produce and distribute this content. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website capitalgainsreport.com All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

Contact Details

Capital Gains Report

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

[email protected]

Company Website

http://CapitalGainsReport.com