Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswier – December 21, 2023: C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC) (the “Company” or “C2C”) announced today the completion of an over-subscribed private placement of 23,750,000 Units at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $950,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and ½ warrant at exercise price of $0.06 per share with an expiry date of 24 months from the closing date.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Company’s mineral exploration projects, potential future property acquisitions and general and administrative expenses. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees of $50,400 in cash and 1,225,000 broker warrants. Each broker’s warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years from the closing date. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as a finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

The securities are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities laws. The securities offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in Canada’s Newfoundland & Labrador and the Yukon.

For additional information:

Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 968-4844

[email protected]

www.c2cgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

