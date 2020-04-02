Camarico Halt Update

Tickers: XTSX:CEA, XCNQ:CIG

Tags: #Oil&Gas

TheNewswire – April 2nd, 2020 – Camarico Investment Group Ltd. (CSE:CIG) (CNSX:CIG.CN) (“Company”) would like to provide the following update on the halt and corporate status.

– Camarico FamliFarms Ltd. and One Eleven Cannabis have not resolved the outstanding lawsuit announced on March 2nd, 2020.

– Camarico Group Ltd. is in violation of the companies listing policy and currently has one director of the three minimum corporate directors.

– Camarico Land & Development’s Georgetown development is currently on hold due to seasonal restraints and COVID 19.

– Camarico FamliFarms is still assessing the 2020 hemp growing season and financial viability.

Camarico has formally requested the halted remain in effect until compliance is met regarding listing compliance and the addition of a third director.

Contact Information

Mr. Anthony Chan

Email: [email protected]

Camarico Investment Group Ltd.

