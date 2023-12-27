Everlodge, a new property marketplace, is set to launch in January next year. However, from its presale record, the brand new project is already garnering significant attention. This rise is bound to continue along with the price and sentiment around the Everlodge token.

On the other hand, Ripple XRP lost its position as the top 5th cryptocurrency by market caps at the hands of Solana. Is there a possibility of Ripple taking back its position on the crypto list? Let’s delve into these topics, starting with Everlodge’s gleaming potential to continue attracting positive attention.

Everlodge (ELDG) is Poised to Retain a Huge Ratio of Positive Market Sentiment

Everlodge (ELDG) is a smart investment strategy for those seeking the best crypto investment to throw their money into. The grand reason is because Everlodge is the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties, where you can buy vacation homes with crypto in seconds.

Alongside being one of the promising crypto investments to look up to, Everlodge is here to stay. Simply put, no other crypto project has done something like this. Let’s break down Everlodge’s features to you, and tell you why the project will retain a significant portion of positive sentiment from investors.

Everlodge ($ELDG), which has just appreciated to $0.027 in its stage 8 presale, brings a new innovation that involves buying, selling or investing in real world properties and homes, but as NFTs. Yes, non-fungible tokens.

Everlodge aims to fully digitize properties like villas, hotels, apartments, and the likes into NFTs, and of course they’ll equally stand in place for the real thing. However, what’s special is that these already digitized NFT represented properties are fractionalized into smaller units. For example a villa worth $10,000 can be divided into 100 bits worth $100 each.

This innovation allows for anyone to buy, and invest in lofty properties with low cost, furthering easy access to real estate investment. Being a new and smart idea, Everlodge is sure to gain a huge ratio of positive sentiment and possibly be the best crypto investment to many investors when it launches.

Moreover, the $ELDG token opens up a realm of benefits. This ranges from reduced rates on property acquisitions to utilizing $ELDG as a currency within the Everlodge ecosystem. The perks extend further, encompassing complimentary accommodations, eligibility for contests, and the option to stake tokens for a consistent monthly interest. You can proceed to buy the token now in its ongoing presale.

Solana (SOL) Steals 5th Spot From Ripple (XRP)

Solana (SOL) has recently disrupted the crypto hierarchy, momentarily securing a spot among the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, surpassing even Ripple XRP.

This remarkable increase in the value of Solana highlights the turbulent nature of the crypto market, where rapid changes reshape the landscape unpredictably. Solana price is even up by 8.32%, sitting at $80.32, as at the time of writing.

In a mere five years, Solana has experienced an extraordinary surge in value, boasting an impressive 11,000% growth. Bill Morgan, a legal expert and crypto enthusiast, has emphasized the unexpected momentum of Solana, briefly overshadowing Ripple in market capitalization against prevailing expectations.

The resilience of Solana is evident in its consistent performance. Each dip to its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been met with a swift rebound, suggesting a potential trajectory toward the $100 price point. Its success extends beyond Ripple, outperforming major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano this year.

The on-chain data further supports the strength of Solana, portraying a robust and scalable ecosystem. With a recent 12% price increase between December 16 and 20, Solana price reflects a growing investor confidence, positioning itself as one of the top crypto coins at the moment.

Ripple coin (XRP) Faces Ongoing Struggle— Can it Retake its Lost 5th Position?

In the competitive crypto market, Ripple is currently grappling to regain its former stature. The absence of a strong pushback above key price averages has led to continued sell-offs, creating a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

The struggle of Ripple is evident as it tries to establish stability between $0.55 and $0.70, with bears aiming to push the value down to critical support levels. However, Ripple coin has managed to rise way high above its support to a current price of $0.6246.

Nevertheless, in contrast to the robust performance of Solana, Ripple still faces challenges in regaining its position, particularly due to the damage SEC inflicted on its market. It might be almost impossible for Ripple to regain its position before the year ends, which is just in 11 days. However, in the long run, Ripple may end up surpassing Solana again.

