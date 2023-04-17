Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – April 17, 2023 – Candyverse Brands Inc. (“Candyverse” or the “Company“) announces the resignation of Jeff O’Neill as President and Jason Tong as both Chief Financial Officer and Director of the company, effective April 14th, 2023.

Mr. O’Neill has decided to step down as President to pursue another career opportunity but will remain a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. He has served as President of Candyverse Brands since October 2021.

“We appreciate the efforts that Jeff and Jason made during their time with Candyverse,” said Garrett Downes, CEO of Candyverse Brands. “We wish them well in their future endeavors and look forward to Jeff’s ongoing contributions as a continued member of the board.”

The company has initiated a strategic search for executive leadership to support the continued transition from a period of product development to that with a much more expanded focus on sales and margin growth. Candyverse Brands’ business operations continue uninterrupted.

In addition, Candyverse Brands is pleased to announce the hiring of Judy Fong as a full-time, in-house accountant. Judy has over 20 years of experience in financial accounting and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day financial operations.

“We are excited to welcome Judy to the Candyverse team,” said Garrett Downes. “Her expertise and track record of fiscal responsibility will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business.”

About Candyverse Brands Inc.

Candyverse Brands Inc. is a consumer-packaged snacking company that is focused on the manufacturing and distribution of plant-based, all-natural, low sugar candy products to consumers looking for “Better-For-You” snacking alternatives. “Better-for-You” foods refers to foods that use natural, simple, recognizable, or whole food ingredients and are generally perceived by consumers as alternatives to higher sugar and calorie products often found in conventional candy.

For further information, please contact:

Morgan Knowles

Vice President, Investor Relations

647.202.3904

morgan.knowles@candyversebrands.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Candyverse. Forward looking statements include statements concerning our search for executive leadership and our anticipated transition from a period of product development to that with an expanded focus on sales and margin growth . Factors which could cause actual results to differ include, among other things, delays or failures to attract qualified personnel in a timely manner, or at all.. Although Candyverse believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Candyverse disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.