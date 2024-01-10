VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire — January 10, 2024 – Candyverse Brands Inc. (“Candyverse Brands” or the “Company“), owner and operator of the plant-based, natural gummy candy brand Better Bears, announced a series of significant milestones and financial achievements that underscore its growing success and strategic expansion.

Key Highlights:

Remarkable Growth in Online Sales: The Canadian online store of Candyverse Brands has witnessed a phenomenal increase in its sales conversion rate, jumping from 1.9% in Q3 2023 to an impressive 4.8% in Q4 2023, marking an increase of 152%. This surge is attributed to the Company’s focused digital marketing strategies and customer engagement initiatives.

Successful Launch of Online-Only Snack Packs: The Company’s innovative approach to online retailing paid off with the successful launch of four online-only snack packs. These exclusive offerings quickly became the top four selling products on the Canadian online store, reflecting the Company’s understanding of consumer preferences.

Substantial Growth in Gross Sales: Demonstrating a robust business model, Candyverse Brands achieved approximately 55% growth in gross sales year-over-year (unaudited). This significant growth is a testament to the Company’s strong product portfolio and effective market penetration strategies.

Reduction in Operating Expenses: The Company demonstrated its operational efficiency by reducing its operating expenses by approximately 49% year-over-year (unaudited). This reduction is a result of strategic cost management and operational optimizations that have enhanced the Company’s path to profitability.

Corporate Restructuring with a 2:1 Stock Rollback: Reflecting confidence in its future prospects, the Company consolidated its outstanding share capital on December 22, 2023 on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation shares. The share roll-back is intended to assist in better positioning the Company for potential future funding and/or a liquidation event such as an acquisition or public listing.

Launch of New Products: Cementing its position as a leader in innovation, Candyverse Brands has commercialized and launched 6 in-store SKU’s and 12 online SKU’s, expanding its product line and catering to the diverse tastes of its customer base.

Garrett Downes, Chief Executive Officer, commented “2023 was a pivotal year for Candyverse Brands. Our continued growth in sales while also achieving a substantial reduction in operating expenses reflect our commitment to operational excellence and strategic foresight. As we move forward, our focus remains on expanding our product line, achieving further growth in the Canadian market, continuing our strategy build for the US, and reinforcing our position as a trendsetter in the confectionery industry.”

About Candyverse Brands Inc.

Candyverse Brands Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that seeks to incubate brands and products that fill unmet consumer needs in the revolution in modern nutrition sees a larger focus on healthier options and better ingredients. Candyverse owns and operates Better Bears, a plant-based, natural gummy candy brand committed to offering better-for-you confectionary products that remind you of your favorite childhood candy. For more information, please visit www.candyversebrands.com.

