Reading Time: 3 minutes

Regina, SK – TheNewswire – January 31, 2024 – Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”), an expert in the origination and streaming of voluntary carbon credits, and King Tide Carbon Canada Ltd. (“King Tide”), a pioneer in biosynthetic algae and seaweed carbon sequestration, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in combining expertise from two dynamic areas of the carbon market: terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

The MOU outlines a mutual desire to enhance each organization’s strengths in the carbon sequestration sector. Upon entering into a definitive agreement, Carbon RX will provide marketing support for King Tide’s innovative projects and assist in the sales of King Tide generated carbon credits. Additionally, Carbon RX is set to gain access to King Tide’s soil enhancing products, beneficial for regenerative soil health practices.

King Tide intends to leverage Carbon RX’s extensive land base, including First Nations and non-First Nations landholdings, for the application of biochar and other proprietary soil-enhancing products derived from King Tide’s aquatic business lines. King Tide will also assist in the marketing and sale of carbon credits derived from Carbon RX operations.

Marty Seymour, CEO of Carbon RX, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “The application of aquatic carbon capture techniques and the application of these products on western Canadian soils has great potential to help our farmers sequester additional carbon. This collaboration isn’t just about carbon credits; it’s about pioneering new ways to make agriculture better.”

Matt Lodge, Founder of King Tide, reflects on this alliance, stating, “By merging aquatic carbon sequestration with terrestrial applications we believe we can add value to Canadian farms. This MOU accelerates our access to a key market for King Tide in Canada.”

The collaboration between Carbon RX and King Tide will deliver long-term benefits to agriculture and soil health. By integrating Carbon RX’s expertise in carbon credit origination with King Tide’s advanced biosynthetic carbon sequestration methods, this partnership will provide Carbon RX access to novel products used to enhance soil fertility and sequester carbon.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the international voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

About King Tide Carbon Canada Ltd.

King Tide Carbon is at the cutting edge of biosynthetic algae and seaweed carbon sequestration services. With a mission centered on producing climate-positive biomass in the ocean, King Tide is pioneering the delivery of carbon credits through innovative and sustainable practices.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

