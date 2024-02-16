Reading Time: 3 minutes

Winnipeg, MB – TheNewswire — February 16, 2024 – Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”) is thrilled to announce the upcoming conference, “Land & Legacy,” set to take place June 4-6, 2024, on the sovereign lands of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (“NCN”). This event will bridge the gap between First Nation values of protecting the earth and innovative carbon solutions, covering a range of topics such as land management, renewable energy, and the role of youth in environmental preservation.

Hosted by Carbon RX in collaboration with its major partner, NCN, “Land & Legacy” is expected to be a landmark gathering. The conference will be chaired by Chief Angela Levasseur, who has brought this vision to life.

Chief Angela Levasseur of NCN shared her perspective, highlighting the importance of the conference in promoting First Nation leadership in environmental solutions. “The ‘Land & Legacy’ conference is a testament to the power of partnership and respect. By coming together, we can create a future honouring our ancestors while protecting our land for generations. This is an opportunity to showcase the leadership of First Nation communities in driving meaningful, sustainable change.”

Neil Dobson, Vice President of Business Development at Carbon RX, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The ‘Land & Legacy’ conference represents a unique opportunity to integrate the wisdom of First Nation stewardship with cutting-edge carbon solutions. This event is more than just a conference; it’s a commitment to actionable change, fostering partnerships that respect and uplift First Nation contributions to environmental stewardship.”

The “Land & Legacy” conference will feature a mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, all designed to encourage dialogue and collaboration between First Nation communities, industry leaders, environmental advocates, and policymakers and promote healing amongst First Nation People. Attendees can anticipate gaining a comprehensive insight into integrating First Nation values with efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality and environmental resilience.

This event underscores Carbon RX’s commitment to supporting Net-Zero strategies and showcases the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s leadership in sustainable land management and environmental protection.



Back Row (right to left): Councillor Kim Linklater, Deputy Chief Marcel Moody, Councillor Jeremiah Spence, Councillor Ron Spence

Front Row (R-L): Councillor Shirley Linklater, Chief Angela Levasseur, Councillor Cheryl Moore.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the international voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

About Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation – “Where the Three Rivers Meet”

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, based in Nelson House, Manitoba, is dedicated to nurturing a bright future through education and sustainable development initiatives. As partners in the Wuskwatim Project and investors in meaningful local businesses, they strive for minimal environmental impact while promoting economic opportunities. Emphasizing cultural preservation and ecotourism, NCN aims to showcase their heritage and the beauty of “Where the Three Rivers Meet” to the world, fostering respect and integration with global communities.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

