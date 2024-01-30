Reading Time: 3 minutes

Regina, SK – TheNewswire – January 30, 2024 – Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”), an expert in the origination and streaming of voluntary carbon credits, is pleased to announce a new Marketing Agreement with Grand Light Holding Limited (“Grand Light”), a Singapore based company. This strategic partnership is a key step in Carbon RX’s expansion, allowing the company to extend its presence into emerging Asian markets, specifically Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Hongkong.

This Agreement will take advantage of increasing trends towards net-zero commitments in Asia. Approximately 30% of companies in the Asia-Pacific region are committed to net-zero targets (ISS ESG, 2024). This shift underscores a vital acknowledgment for a shift to emission reduction, in accordance with global climate objectives.

Marty Seymour, CEO of Carbon RX, expressed his enthusiasm about the new Agreement: “Our partnership with Grand Light broadens our accessibility to emerging markets. Asian manufacturers have a growing desire to be net-zero to support their international business interests. This deal gains Carbon RX local access through a trusted source.”

Mr. Jack Yao, from Grand Light adds, “Canadian based carbon credits are viewed very positively in our local market due to the high integrity of Canadian operators. The demand for the Carbon RX credits from First Nations projects is a unique and desired offering for our clients in the region.”

The agreement positions Grand Light as Carbon RX’s non-exclusive marketing agent for carbon credits for a 12-month period beginning January 31, 2024.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

About Grand Light Holdings Limited

Grand Light Holdings Limited was established in 2023 specializing in carbon right development. Its core activities include brokering and marketing of carbon credits and carbon smart technology. Through its sister organization Trisphere Innovative Technology, Grand supports the production of biomass fuel, and renewal energy power in Taiwan.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Delta CleanTech Inc. (“Delta”) and Carbon RX (Delta’s subsidiary), current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “shall”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “project”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Carbon RX does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by securities law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reference;

ISS ESG. (2024). Net Zero Pledges in Asia Pacific. Retrieved from https://insights.issgovernance.com/posts/net-zero-pledges-in-asia-pacific/

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.