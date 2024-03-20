Regina, SK – TheNewswire – March 20, 2024 – FrontRunner Technologies Inc. (“FrontRunner”), a leader in the digital out-of-home advertising industry, has taken a step towards carbon neutral advertising by purchasing the first carbon credits from Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”). The initial purchase will have FrontRunner acquire nature-based carbon credits at $20 per tonne from Carbon RX’s Canadian Prairies Cropland Project.

“Our first sale of carbon credits to FrontRunner Technologies is not just any business transaction; It demonstrates a growing industry trend where companies are increasingly factoring environmental impact into their business strategies and operations,” says Marty Seymour, CEO of Carbon RX. “This transaction establishes the floor price of regenerative agriculture practices on First Nation and non-First Nations Canadian lands.”

“This carbon credit purchase marks a significant advancement in the digital advertising sector.” Says Nathan Elliott, Founder and CEO of Frontrunner. “The eco-conscious business practices of FrontRunner are becoming integral to corporate responsibility and industry leadership of our organization as well as our clients in both the media and real estate sectors.”

The transaction completes the first tranche of carbon credits purchases outlined in a long-term agreement by FrontRunner to purchase carbon credits from Carbon RX. FrontRunner will use these carbon offsets as part of a low carbon advertising campaigns featuring the likes of DoorDash, Paramount+, CaliWater, and Netflix in Canada, the US, and the UK.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the international voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

About FrontRunner Technologies

FrontRunner was founded in Canada by Founder and CEO Nathan Elliott in 2017 to create a new standard of digital media by leveraging High Street retail WindowFronts® to deliver high-definition video content. The company provides a robust digital out-of-home content solution for national and international brands looking to hyper-target campaigns, while simultaneously creating a new revenue stream for landlords, brokerages and store owners searching for creative ways to monetize their spaces.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Delta CleanTech Inc. (“Delta”) and Carbon RX (Delta’s subsidiary), current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “shall”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “project”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Carbon RX does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by securities law.

