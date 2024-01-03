EVENT

Marty Seymour, CEO of Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”), will present at the prestigious Banff Pork Seminar on January 11, 2024. This key event, which hosted close to 700 delegates in 2023, brings together a diverse range of professionals including farmers, nutritionists, academics, veterinarians, transporters, food processors and food retailers.

TIME

Seymour’s presentation is scheduled for 9:05 a.m.

LOCATION

Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta

TOPICS

Seymour will address critical topics in his presentation including:

Voluntary Market Opportunities in Agriculture: Exploring how the agricultural sector can actively participate in and benefit from voluntary carbon markets.

Carbon Opportunities specific to the Pork Industry: Identifying specific opportunities within the pork industry for engaging in carbon offset initiatives and highlighting existing gaps.

Driving Forces Behind the Demand for Carbon Offsets: Understanding what factors are fueling the growing demand for carbon offsets and how this impacts the agricultural sector.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

