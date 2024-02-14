Reading Time: 3 minutes

Winnipeg, Mb – TheNewswire — February 14, 2024 – A groundbreaking partnership has been formed between Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”) and Misipawistik Cree Nation (“MCN”) to preserve and protect traditional First Nations lands in the Manitoba boreal forest. This collaboration combines First Nations wisdom protecting and preserving Mother Earth, with modern carbon removal practices in forest conservation to leverage the carbon credit market as a new revenue source for the community.

“The emergence of the voluntary carbon market as an instrument to protect the environment presents a new opportunity for First Nations communities to create own-source revenue.” said Neil Dobson, Vice President of Business Development at Carbon RX. “The partnership underscores the importance of leveraging natural landscapes for carbon offsets, a critical component in the global effort to combat climate change.”



Click Image To View Full Size

“This partnership with Carbon RX is a step forward in honouring our sacred responsibility to protect our lands and waters, ensuring a vibrant legacy for our children.,” said Chief Heidi Cook of Misipawistik Cree Nation. “This is a significant step toward self-sufficiency and sustainability, emphasizing the role of First Nation lands in global environmental strategies.”

This initiative represents a progression in carbon offset initiatives, illustrating how collaborations between First Nation groups and corporate entities promote ecological care and economic well-being for First Nation communities.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered in Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the international voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net zero emissions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based upon Delta CleanTech Inc. (“Delta”) and Carbon RX (Delta’s subsidiary), current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “shall”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “project”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Carbon RX does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by securities law. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the partnership between Carbon RX and Misipawistik Cree Nation.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.