Regina, SK – January 4, 2024 – TheNewswire — Carbon RX Inc. (“Carbon RX”) is pleased to announce three farms in the Carbon RX Canadian Prairies Cropland Project (“Project”) have been enrolled in the Canadian Canola Council’s 4R Advantage Grant (“Grant”) preapproving up to $128,000 in funding support for nitrogen management practices to generate additional carbon credits under the Project methodology.

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship (Right Source, Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place) is a science-based approach that encourages precise nutrient management to enhance crop yields, reduce environmental impact, and boost overall sustainability.

“A key attribute of the Advantage Grant is the reimbursement of consulting fees for agronomic advice, best management practices, and soil testing,” says Carson Sinclair, Director of Origination and Marketing. “The grant assists in reducing upfront costs to the Project benefitting Carbon RX and the farmers directly.”

Carbon RX partners with farms to assist with the implementation of best management practices related to nitrogen management, fuel use, and overall soil fertility to maximize the number of carbon credits quantified under the Project’s parent methodology outlined in the Pure Sky (“Pure Sky”) standard.

“The biproduct of the Grant funding is the long term sustained nitrogen management practices that will continue to improve soil health and allow these farms to generate high quality carbon credits under our program,” adds Sinclair.

About Carbon RX

Headquartered on Treaty 4 Territory in Regina, SK, Carbon RX specializes in the origination and streaming of carbon credits. Backed by a team of agriculture, forestry, and hydrocarbon experts, Carbon RX provides high-fidelity carbon credits to the voluntary carbon market, ultimately aiding Canada in the race to net-zero emissions.

About Pure Sky

Pure Sky is a member-based carbon registry dedicated to promoting sustainable environmental practices. The organization champions a range of carbon credit methodologies, including CDM, Gold Standard, and Verra, to drive carbon reduction and removal in various sectors. Pure Sky is a reliable partner for companies aiming to fulfill their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives with effective and credible carbon offsetting solutions.

For more information, visit carbonrx.com.

For media inquiries

Carson Sinclair

Cell: 306-690-9235

E‐mail: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Delta CleanTech Inc. (“Delta”), Carbon RX (Delta’s subsidiary), and Pure Sky, current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “shall”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “project”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Carbon RX does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by securities law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

