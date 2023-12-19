By Jeremy Golden, Benzinga

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CDIO), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine, has published a potentially revolutionary study in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

Conducted in collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the publication details the development and validation of PrecisionCHD, a pioneering artificial intelligence-guided integrated genetic-epigenetic test for detecting coronary heart disease (CHD).

Titled “The Validation of an Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Test for the Assessment of Coronary Heart Disease,” the article sheds light on Cardio Diagnostics’ progress in the field of cardiovascular medicine while showcasing PrecisionCHD’s ability to detect CHD with high sensitivity with a blood test and provide better testing access to underserved communities.

Democratizing Access

Traditional diagnostic methods for CHD, often inaccessible due to the need for specialized infrastructure, can be invasive and sometimes require exposure to ionizing radiation. Additionally, some of the tests are not sensitive to all forms of CHD and can be very costly, leaving millions of Americans without adequate and potentially lifesaving cardiac care.

PrecisionCHD is the first integrated genetic-epigenetic test for the detection of CHD. With the introduction of PrecisionCHD, clinicians are armed with a powerful, scalable and non-invasive alternative that comes in the form of a blood-based test that uses artificial intelligence (AI), along with personalized genetic and epigenetic information, to detect the presence of CHD.

Those who read the JAHA publication will learn about the development and validation of the PrecisionCHD test in three independent cohorts totaling 2,516 individuals. The study was collaboratively conducted by researchers from Cardio Diagnostics, Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

PrecisionCHD uses the input from six methylation sensitive digital PCR (MSdPCR) assessments to determine the presence or absence of CHD. The article details the mapping of each of these MSdPCR assays to distinct modifiable drivers of CHD, through which clinicians are able to gain personalized insights into each patient’s CHD presentation. It also notes that because methylation is dynamic, clinicians can consider focused re-testing to determine the effectiveness of CHD therapy.

“What’s truly revolutionary about this approach is its ability to provide a more comprehensive, personalized snapshot of a patient’s CHD drivers, allowing for early intervention and tailored treatment plans,” said Robert Philibert MD Ph.D., lead author and Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics. “This is personal for me; seeing patients who previously had limited options for early diagnosis now have access to this state-of-the-art technology is a milestone in cardiac care.”

For rural communities where access to specialized medical facilities is limited, the implications of this research are particularly relevant. With only a simple blood draw needed to complete a test, PrecisionCHD offers patients in underserved areas access to state-of-the-art cardiac assessments.

PrecisionCHD can be administered in primary care or telemedicine settings, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel to distant specialized clinics. This level of availability marks a step forward toward mitigating healthcare disparities, especially in rural areas with limited resources and infrastructure.

“Our commitment is to democratize access to essential cardiac care, particularly in rural areas where advanced diagnostic tools are scarce and cardiovascular specialists are even more rare,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “PrecisionCHD’s remote accessibility and deployment capability in non-specialized settings are pivotal in achieving this goal.”

After recently finalizing an Innovation Technology contract with Vizient, Inc. – the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company – Cardio Diagnostics will have access to a customer base that encompasses 60% of hospitals and 97% of academic medical centers in the United States. Member institutions have the ability to purchase the PrecisionCHD test through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program.

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com .

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Gene Mannheimer – Investor Relations

+1 855-226-9991

[email protected]

Company Website

https://cardiodiagnosticsinc.com/