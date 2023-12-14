Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – December 14, 2023 – Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. “Cariboo Rose” (TSX-V:CRB) recently held its 2023 Annual General Meeting in Vancouver. All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of Eastfield’s incentive stock option plan, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.

Stock Options



The Company has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 550,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 14, 2028. The options will vest immediately.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia including the 100% owned Lightning Strike Project, a shale hosted gold silver project modelled on the Spanish Mountain Gold Project located in similar rocks 95 kilometres to the northwest owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. and the FG Gold Project located 35 kilometers to the north owned by Karus Gold Corp. Shale hosted orogenic gold deposits are one of the most attractive models for large gold deposits in the world and include the giant Murantau and Sukoy Log deposits in Russia. Seven historic drill holes on the Lightning Strike claims include intercepts of 3.42 g/t gold and 228.1 g/t silver over 5.0 meters, 0.77 g/t gold over 20.0 meters and 19.30 g/t gold over 1.5 meters. Reverse circulation (RC) drill hole results completed by Cariboo Rose in 2021and 2022 include 0.62 g/t gold and 7.2 g/t silver over 38.0 meters including 1.43 g/t gold and 16.3 g/t silver over 10.6 meters and 0.54 g/t gold and 14.8 g/t silver over 19.8 meters. The Lightning Strike Project is fully permitted.

